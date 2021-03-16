Northland news in brief: Queen tribute act's two shows; and 'boil water' notice ends

Tribute act Queen: It's a Kinda Magic play in Kerikeri and Whangārei next month.

Northland fans of UK rock legends Queen are in for a treat when Queen: It's a Kinda Magic, celebrating the legacy of Queen and Freddie Mercury, perform in the region.

Promoters promise a spectacle, with the grandeur and energy of the one of the world's greatest rock bands lighting up the show.

If you've seen Bohemian Rhapsody at the cinemas, this tribute act offer big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes.

Dominic Warren is on lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage in Mercury's original key, with all the wit, charm and bravado of the man himself. Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May, Michael Dickens conjures Roger Taylor on drums and Andre van der Merwe is John Deacon on bass guitar.

Queen: It's a Kinda Magic are at the Turner Centre, in Kerikeri on April 29 and at Forum North, Whangārei, on April 30.

Moerewa man faces raft of charges

A Moerewa man on the run from police for months will reappear in court next Wednesday. Dylan Cooper, also known as Dylan Carrington, 30, was arrested in Hokianga on November 15 and faces more than 20 serious firearms, robbery and driving charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected trial by jury. Cooper will reappear in the Kaikohe District Court via audio-visual link.

Snapper Bonanza entrant dies

A 59-year-old Far North man has died on the opening day of the Ninety Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza. The angler was found unresponsive on the beach at about 7.45am on Tuesday, Northland police Sergeant Ryan Gray said. Police, St John Ambulance and Kaitaia Fire Brigade personnel reached the man via the ramp at Hukatere but were unable to revive him. All circumstances pointed to a medical event as the cause of death but that would have to be confirmed by the Coroner, Gray said.

Waipapa water supply all-clear

Waipapa residents no longer have to boil their tap water after three tests in a row came back clear of E.coli bacteria. A boil water notice was issued on Friday for all Waipapa households and businesses connected to the Far North District Council water supply, after low levels of chlorine and the presence of E.coli were detected.

The council flushed the pipes overnight and delivered notices advising residents to boil water for at least one minute. Infrastructure general manager Andy Finch said the cause of the problem had been traced and corrected. Daily tests for E.coli since Friday had come back clear and chlorine levels had returned to normal.

"While I am relieved that we have confirmed the water supply is safe, I share the frustration consumers have that a boil water notice was required in the first place. I apologise that this was necessary and for the concern it must have caused."

As a precaution a heightened testing regime would continue for the rest of the week.

Roundabout concreting progress

Yesterday was the last scheduled day of concreting at the new Puketona roundabout on State Highway 10, after which congestion should ease. Concrete has been poured for the traffic islands on Friday, Monday and, weather permitting, more will be poured today. An NZTA spokesman said it could not be poured at night due to the supplier's timing of concrete manufacture and a dispensation required to operate the concrete batching plant at night. Other ongoing work includes paving the SH11 entry to the new roundabout. Final road sealing and line marking is due to be completed by Easter.

