Northland news in brief: Pump tracks for 2 Far North towns; and kiwi release postponed a day

A pump track, which the FNDC is planning to replicate in Kaitaia and Ahipara, under construction in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

The Far North District Council is looking at building pump tracks at Ahipara's Korora Park and a "suitable" park in Kaitaia.

A pump track is a moulded tar-sealed circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by "pumping" a bike, generating momentum by up-and-down body movements instead of pedalling or pushing. They were originally designed for mountain bike and BMX riders but are also used by skateboarders and scooters, and are accessible to wheelchairs.

The tracks' width allows them to be used by riders of all skill levels, from learner to expert, and an equally broad range of age and fitness levels.

Rain delays kiwi release

Expected heavy rain today has forced the planned release of four kiwi to be postponed until tomorrow.

Up to four more kiwi will be retrieved from their "holding pad" of Matakohe/Limestone Island and released tomorrow to join the national bird population at Tutukaka. The kiwi will also be named. They will then join the population already living on the Tutukaka coast.

They will now be released at Taurawhata Lane, Tutukaka at 4.30pm tomorrow. If you're heading northwards on the Tutukaka/Matapouri Bay road, Taurawhata Lane is the first road on the right after Tawapou Native Plant Nursery.

Landowners destroy feral dogs

No dogs have been trapped or shot so far on public conservation land as the Department of Conservation continues its efforts to locate four packs of feral dogs seen roaming near Cape Reinga. However, Abraham Witana, acting operations manager for DoC's Kaitaia area office, said he had received anecdotal reports from farmers and neighbouring landowners that they had destroyed dogs on their properties.

There was no indication where the dogs, estimated to number around 15, had come from but possibilities included the dumping of unwanted litters, lost hunting dogs, runaways and holiday escapees. In the meantime, four tracks on the western side of Te Paki Recreation Reserve and Twilight campground would remain closed for at least the next two weeks as a precaution.

Soulsista to play in Kaitaia

Kaitaia has hosted some big names in the music business over the years, but the Kauri Arms Tavern will carve out a place in music history when Soulsista launches a new single, Lotta Love, there on Friday, April 16.

Soulsista, who now lives at Ahipara (after a long stint in Auckland and 10 years on Waiheke Island), packed her bags on Tuesday for a quick trip to Auckland to take part in the Pasifika Festival, but was looking forward to her special night in Kaitaia.

"After filming the music video clip at Waitangi this year I've decided to launch Lotta Love here in the Tai Tokerau as a way of giving thanks to all who have been part of my journey," she said.

Repco Rev Up returns

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of last year's Repco Rev Up event, which brings dozens of classic cars and bikes to Whangarei. But the event will return on Saturday, April 17, with the chosen charity being Whangārei's Kind Hands Respite Care Cottage. To register your vehicle or for more info go to revupwhangarei.co.nz.

Early WoF checks urged

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people to consider getting early Warrant of Fitness (WoF) inspections to take advantage of a lull in demand for inspections one year after the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

As a flow-on effect of last year's nationwide lockdown when people across New Zealand stayed home, Waka Kotahi and the vehicle inspection industry expect the demand for vehicle inspections will be much lower this April than in previous years.

During the 2020 lockdown, many owners took their vehicles for inspection straight after lockdown, and this has resulted in increased demand for vehicle inspections in May-July 2021, when 12-monthly WoFs issued from May to July last year expire.

Waka Kotahi is urging people who have WoFs or Certificates of Fitness due mid-year to consider going for an early inspection in April as they'll be more likely to book a time that suits and avoid long queues.