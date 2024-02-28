Westpac Rescue paramedic Blake Murray speaks to Whangārei Boys' High School students at the Inspiring the Future event.

Mortuary technicians, engineers, CEOs and rocket scientists spoke to around 350 Year 9 Whangārei Boys’ High School students as part of a careers event, Inspiring the Future. Thirty-six professionals taught students last week about the varied pathways available to them in hopes of attracting them to different industries.

Two vie for key NorthChamber role

There will be a contest for NorthChamber’s volunteer president for the first time in recent memory. Current president Tim Robinson, from Northland Bernina, is standing again for the position but is being challenged by former Far North deputy mayor Tania McInnes, from GBT Ventures. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Northland represents the full spectrum of business interests in the region. Its AGM will be held on March 13 at 5pm.

Dwelling preferences sought

Whangārei District Council is asking if people would like to live in an apartment, terrace, or townhouse in Whangārei. The answers will help form the first Future Development Strategy — a 30-year vision for infrastructure, housing and development being formed with the Northland Regional Council. Such housing is one way of creating more affordable housing choices while lowering infrastructure costs and protecting land used for food production, the council said. Comments are invited on the Whangarei District Council’s Facebook page by March 6.

Children’s Day coming up

A free fun family event will be held at Te Ora Hau Whangārei from 10am to 1pm this Sunday for Children’s Day, Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki. The day will include fun activities, music, kai, drinks and entertainment for all ages, and includes free buses to and from Te Ora Hau’s Corks Rd address. Go to wdc.govt.nz and search “children’s day” for bus details.

Burglary arrests made

Two people were arrested following a burglary at a Tikipunga address on Wednesday morning. Police were called to Kiripaka Rd where the pair were arrested without incident. Officers were considering laying charges.

Time Out Tour at Arapohue

An event run by the Northland Rural Support Trust aims to help rural communities continue the conversation about mental health. The Time Out Tour will be facilitated by former TV presenter Matt Chisholm, who found turning to farming was so stressful he was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. He will lead a panel discussion with local farmers. The event will be held at Arapohue Hall on March 14, starting with a buffet dinner. Tickets from $10, go to tinyurl.com/time-out-tour for details.



