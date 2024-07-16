Police have released releasing an image of the black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, with the registration EPW244.

Investigations into a gunshot incident that left a Whangārei grandma traumatised have led police to recover a vehicle allegedly used by suspected offenders. Detective Sergeant Paul Overton said they have now recovered a black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, with the registration EPW244 that was allegedly used during the incident. Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 240713/7934.

Northland reserve name change

Submissions are sought from those in support of or against the proposed name change for a Northland reserve. The Department of Conservation [DOC] has proposed a name change of the Otaika Valley Scenic Reserve to Tiakiriri Kukupa Scenic Reserve after iwi Te Parawhau, Te Patukharakeke o te Parawhau requested the shift. A pā site southwest of Teo Teo, Otaike, is identified as native land. It is also the birthplace of Kukupa Tiakiriri and is now part of the Otaika Valley Scenic Reserve, owned by the Crown and managed by DOC. Changing the name would signify the importance of the pā site and the tūpuna’s stories of the land as well as helping to develop the relationship between Te Parawhau and DOC, according to the department website. Submissions must be provided in writing to Helen James, Department of Conservation, Otago Conservancy, PO Box 5244, Dunedin by Friday, July 26. Any questions on the submission process can be sent to hjames@doc.govt.nz, and if a hearing is required it will be notified on the DOC website.

Renowned scientist in Kerikeri

Renowned climate scientist Dr Dave Lowe will be speaking in Kerikeri on August 11. Dr Lowe, a pioneer in climate research and a contributor to the Nobel Peace Prize-winning IPCC report, has dedicated over 50 years to studying and advocating for climate action. Vision Kerikeri and Carbon Neutral NZ Trust have organised the public talk at the Turner Centre on August 11 at 5.30pm. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for information and tickets.