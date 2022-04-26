Northland news in brief: Police investigating fight in Onerahi, free parking extended in Whangārei

Today is International Guide Dog Day, here's 21-month-old guide pup Archie. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Celebrating graduates

Today marks International Guide Dog Day and Blind Low Vision NZ is celebrating everyone who works hard to ensure as many puppies as possible graduate to become working guide dogs. Around 120 puppies are bred each year, of which approximately one-third go on to become working guide dogs. It takes two years of rigorous training for the puppies to become guide dogs thanks to the help of nutritionists, breeders, trainers, carers and support workers. When born, guide dog puppies are closely looked after by a team of specialists at the breeding centre until they are around 9 weeks old, at which point they go out to a group of volunteer puppy raisers. During their stay with the puppy raisers, the Guide Dogs team checks in regularly to assist with training and make sure that the dog is showing the right kind of temperament to become a guide dog. After around 12 months, they go back to the kennels to begin their formal training and see whether they have what it takes to graduate from the programme. To learn more about Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs visit guidedogs.org.nz

Man has serious head injury

Police are investigating a violent incident where a man was found with a serious head injury in Onerahi. A police spokesperson said officers were called to an address on Cockburn St at 5.37pm after receiving multiple reports of people fighting. Once there police located a male with a head injury. He was later taken to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition. Police asked anyone with information to call 105 and quote file number 220426/5826 or to phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Glitch in parking system

Motorists who paid for parking in downtown Whangārei yesterday are entitled to a refund for the day. The Whangārei District Council said a glitch in their system meant they extended their 'Bring the Buzz' parking initiative until today April 27. Free parking was available in all of the council's off-street carparks, on-road metered parking spaces, the John St carpark building and the John and James St carparks. Anyone who paid for parking in these areas during this time needs to take proof to a council customer service centre, where a refund will be arranged.

Play area work starts

Concept plans for the new Kerikeri Domain playground have been finalised and work on the play area is now under way. The playground is a part of the $3 million Kerikeri Domain Revitalisation Project funded through the Government's Covid Response and Recovery Fund. Other key elements of the project include a new skate park, a full-sized basketball court, new seating, drinking fountains and pathways. The playground is due to be completed in June, with a grand opening of the whole revitalisation project scheduled for later this year.