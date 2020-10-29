Northland news in brief: Police busy with two callouts; and Kauri players in Black Ferns game

Police arrest a man who allegedly shut himself inside a Kamo home yesterday, sparking a short stand off with officers.

A man wanted by police for breach of bail allegedly shut himself inside his Station Rd property in Kamo for about an hour yesterday as police negotiated his exit from the property. Police had visited the property numerous times previously to speak to the 44-year-old man who had failed to report to the police station as per his bail conditions. When police found the man at the property yesterday morning, the man refused to exit the premises which resulted in about a dozen police officers being called to the scene. Eventually, the man co-operated with police and was arrested.

Driver flees

A man allegedly led police on an hour-long chase through Glenbervie yesterday before he was found and arrested. The 29-year-old Whangārei man initially failed to stop for police who recognised him as a disqualified driver in a vehicle police suspected was unsafe. The man fled police in the vehicle before dumping it on Edginton Rd and fleeing on foot. While a police dog handler was on their way to the scene, the man was found by police near the Huanui Orchards. Whangārei Police Senior Sergeant Shane Turner said the man would likely appear in court today and the vehicle would be impounded.

Three players selected

Three Northland Kauri players have been selected for the upcoming Black Ferns Possibles vs Probables match in North Harbour next weekend. Forwards Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate and Krystal Murray, who both play for Te Rarawa, will play in the Possibles team, while Te Rarawa teammate Aroha Savage will feature in the forward pack for the Probables. The three players join four further players selected for the match who whakapapa to Tai Tokerau but play for other provinces; Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (Auckland), Eloise Blackwell (Auckland), Jay Jay Taylor (North Harbour) and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Counties Manukau). Kickoff is at 2.05pm at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, November 7.

Butchers win medals

Two Northland butchers have won medals in this year's Great New Zealand Sausage Competition. The medal winning sausages were announced last night at a virtual awards ceremony which was watched by industry big-hitters up and down the country. Miller's Meats in Waipu won a gold medal for their pork sausage while Mangawhai Meat Shop collected three bronze medals for their entries. Despite the disruption of two lockdowns this year, Kiwi butchers have remained resilient and put their best snarlers forward culminating in a record-breaking 605 entries being received from 99 sausage producers across 17 categories.

Bus service investigated

Far North District Council is investigating the community's need for a bus service between Kaitaia and Kerikeri. The existing service reduced from daily to four times a week when the Covid-19 outbreak began, and while there are no plans to reduce it further, the council wants to hear what people think before the regional public transport plan is produced next year. Last week it launched a survey aimed at defining residents' needs. It can be completed online, or using a form that is available at the district council service centres in Kaitaia, Kaeo and Kerikeri. Everyone who completes the survey will go into a draw to win one of 10 Prezzy cards each worth $100 each. The survey closes on November 27.