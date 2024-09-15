Police station fire
Police are investigating how the front door of Kaikohe Police Station came to be damaged by fire this week. The fire started just after 3am on Thursday, September 12. Relieving Far North Area Commander Inspector Justin Rogers said the fire didn’t cause any injuries or wider damage and the station continued its normal operations. Anyone with information about the incident can update police online or call 105. Please use the reference number 240912/1072. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Park Maintenace
Northland Park Care will be maintaining Pohe Island Playground starting on Monday, September 16. They will close small areas of the playground at a time to minimise impact and intend to work standard hours from Monday to Friday.
Ambulance officers strike