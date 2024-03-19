Whangaumu Bay on the Tūtūkākā Coast.

A partygoer was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a fight broke out in Wellingtons Bay Reserve on Saturday. Police were called to Whangaumu St around 10pm after a group of young people were seen fighting. Most had left by the time officers arrived. Police said alcohol consumption appeared to have been a factor in the disorder. No arrests were made.

Robbery foiled

Three men appeared in court on Monday after they and a teenager were caught by police carrying out a liquor store robbery in Kerikeri at the weekend. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said four people pulled up outside the Kerikeri Rd store about 8.40pm on Saturday. One person threatened a worker with a knife while two others ransacked the shop, taking cigarettes and alcohol. Robinson said all four were arrested when their car was stopped minutes later on Wiroa Rd. The alleged offenders, aged 41, 28, 25 and 15, have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Alleged thief pinged

A 43-year-old woman is in court following alleged repeat burglaries in Whangārei. The woman was arrested after police responded to reports of a burglary on Station Rd, Kamo, on Monday. Whangārei Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom said she was also believed to be involved in the alleged theft of a water tanker and truck. The woman is due to appear in court on theft charges on March 27.

More supermarkets test new technology

Two Whangārei supermarkets have started testing facial recognition technology in a bid to help combat retail crime caused by repeat offenders. New World Regent and Pak’nSave Whangārei are trying the technology as part of Foodstuffs’ trial in its North Island supermarkets. The technology will match the faces of people who enter the store against that store’s record of offenders and accomplices, with two staff members having to sign off on the match before it is acted on. Facial recognition is also being trialled at New World Kaikohe, with the three Northland stores among 25 in the North Island trial.

24-hour danceathon

The Friends of Dance Northland Charitable Trust is holding a 24-hour danceathon to raise money for costumes and entry fees for upcoming dance competitions held in Whangārei. Dancers aged 4 to 17 will take turns at keeping the groove going on the dance floor for a full 24 hours from 11am on March 23 to 11am on March 24. The event, at Dance Vibes Studio in Kerikeri, will also provide new mats for the acro-dancers to train on. Check out Facebook for more information.



