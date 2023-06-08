Oromahoe School pupils Allie Stott, Hanna Carlyon and Poppy O’Brien at last year’s Matariki Light Festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Oromahoe School, off SH10 south of Kerikeri, is holding its annual Matariki Light Festival from 4pm-8pm on Saturday, June 17. Long one of the Mid North’s most popular midwinter events, it will feature live music, wandering minstrels, face painting, a candle-light lantern trail, and warming kai. Free entry; tokens on sale at the gate can be exchanged for food or activities. If the weather’s bad, the festival will be held on June 18 instead.

Crash victim named

Police yesterday named one of the people who died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 14, near the intersection of Otuhi Rd, Wheki Valley on June 1. He was Darren Neal Godfrey, 33, of Maungakaramea. Police said their thoughts and sympathies were with his family and friends at this difficult time. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Prisoner dies in hospital

A prisoner died in Dargaville Hospital on Thursday morning. Police were called to a sudden death at the hospital at around 7.30am. A spokesperson said the death was due to natural causes.

Stanford visits Kerikeri

National Party education and immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford will be in Kerikeri today for a community meeting and a series of school visits. She will be at Kerikeri Primary School from 11.30am to meet principals from around the Bay of Islands before she heads to Kerikeri Sports Complex for a public meeting from 1.45-2.45pm. The education curriculum and hospitality staff shortages are among the topics she plans to address. She will warp up the day with a visit to Springbank School from 3.15pm.

Crash linked to sunstrike

One person was moderately hurt in a head-on collision Kaiwaka firefighters say was caused by sunstrike. Kaiwaka fire chief John Bowmar said his brigade was called to Oruawharo Rd in Kaipara shortly before 8.30am on Thursday. Two cars were badly damaged in the head-on crash and one person received moderate injuries. Bowmar said the crash was caused by sunstrike.

Crash on SH10

A car reportedly caught fire after a crash involving another vehicle on State Highway 10 near Kāeo. Police alongside volunteer firefighters responded to the crash shortly before 12.30pm on Wednesday. Four people were taken by ambulance to Bay of Islands Hospital, one of whom had suffered moderate injuries.

Lucky junior rugby fan

A junior rugby fan from Northland will be selected to run the official match day WAHU ball out onto the field at the Blues v Waratahs game at Eden Park in Auckland today. The winner must be between the ages of seven and 12 and will receive four general admission tickets, four $20 food vouchers to use at the game and watch the teams warm up on the sideline. The lucky ball runner will also be interviewed by the match day MC on the big screen and receive a WAHU goodie bag. Transport to and from Eden Park is not included in the prize. Enter your child’s details on www.blues.rugby/wahu. The winner will be contacted by midday on Friday.

Medical event at courthouse

Around 100 members of the public had to be evacuated from the courthouse after a person collapsed on the public concourse. Fire, police and ambulance were called to the Bank Street location around 9.30am on Wednesday following the report of a medical event. Five courts were due to start at 10am including two jury trials but had to be delayed following the evacuation. Traffic was congested up Bank Street and was being directed by court security. The person was transported by ambulance to the hospital and court resumed at around 10.30am.

Charges loom after incident

Charges may be laid against a person who allegedly injured another at a house in Raumanga. Police responded to reports of one person receiving moderate injuries at an address on Otaika Rd in Whangārei at about 9am on Wednesday. The person was transported to Whangārei Hospital as a precaution. One person was located at the scene shortly after and arrested.







