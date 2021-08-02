Northland news in brief: Nurses to strike; refinery to vote on whether to stop making fuel

Up to 1400 Northland nurses, who last went on strike in July over stalled pay talks, will go on strike again on August 19 as part of nationwide industrial action.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) has issued strike notices to the country's district health boards (DHBs) after its 30,000 members who work in DHBs, including 1400 Northland District Health Board nurses, voted in favour of an eight-hour nationwide strike on August 19. The notice is for the second of three planned strikes and comes after members voted by a clear majority to reject the latest DHB offer, saying that if fails to set out clearly how safe staffing will be addressed and how the DHBs will be held accountable for it. The nurses went on strike in July over the stalled pay talks. The nationwide strike will take place on August 19 from 11am-7pm. MIQ and border workers will be exempt and life-preserving services will be provided in negotiation with the DHBs.

Refinery to vote on halt

Refining NZ shareholders will vote on Friday on whether Marsden Pt Oil Refinery will stop refining fuel become an import-only terminal to store imported fuel. The company, which runs the Bream Bay facility, has confirmed the proposed new structure of its import terminal plan. If approved in a shareholder vote on August 6, Refining NZ will cease to be a refiner, and will instead become an import terminal, called Channel Infrastructure.

To be approved, 75 per cent of Refining NZ's non-customer shareholders must vote in favour, and results are expected by 4pm on Friday.

Subway burglars take the dough

Police are investigating a burglary at Subway on Normanby St in Dargaville on Sunday night. A person entered the fast-food restaurant and fled with the cash till around 8pm. A police spokesperson said it was unknown how much money was taken. No one was injured as the event unfolded an hour before closing. Police have spoken to witnesses and appeal for anyone with information to phone 105 and quote file number 210802/1048.

Jaws-of-life rescue

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut a driver out of his vehicle after a two-car crash on Puketona Rd, near Paihia at the weekend. The accident on July 30 occurred outside Puketona Quarry just after 7am with quarry staff rendering first aid until emergency services arrived. The man was taken to hospital in a serious but non-life threatening condition, with the other driver suffering no significant injuries.

Ninety Mile Beach speed limits

The Far North District Council is holding four community information sessions over the next two weeks to raise awareness about new speed limits proposed for Ninety Mile Beach (Te Oneroa a Tōhe), the Kaitāia area, North Hokianga and Moerewa. This will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the proposed speed limits and consultation, which closes on August 24.

Writer to speak on sustainable creativity

Whangārei-based writer Ataria Sharman is taking her industry insights to Wintec City campus in Hamilton as one of Ramp Festival's guest speakers on Friday. This year, the speakers will discuss how artists and practitioners have changed their way of thinking and doing to create more regenerative and sustainable practices, in light of the global pandemic. "In the arts sector, the most important resources are our creatives," Sharman, the editor of The Pantograph Punch, said on the shift of priorities for artists. "When creatives are thriving, we have more energy to make things." Sharman was introduced to regenerative themes such as mātauranga Māori while completing her bachelor's, honour's and master's in Māori Studies at Victoria University.