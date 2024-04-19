Northland Regional Council has received a record number of submissions after its proposal to ditch the Emergency Services Rate. Photo / NZME

Northland Regional Council’s proposal to ditch ratepayer funding for the Northland Rescue Helicopter and other emergency services sparked a record number of submissions. As of Thursday morning, the council had received 1740 submissions on its 2024-34 Long-Term Plan, a record.

WYM excel

Whangarei Young Mariners (WYM) won a host of accolades at the Young Mariners of New Zealand National Regatta in Rotorua over Easter. Whangārei placed second in both shooting and swimming; first in sailing, rowing, and seamanship; and were second in the overall top unit category. The group for adventurous girls aged 8 to 19 is always welcoming new members. They meet on Mondays at 6pm to 8pm; term fees are $60, and camps are additional costs. Contact Vivienne 021 0405 741, alnviv@gmail.com for more information.

Winston talks Turkey

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will represent the Government at Anzac Day commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula next week and engage with senior representatives of the Turkish government in Istanbul.

WDC development query

Whangārei District Council is asking residents whether it should take more of an active role in developing council-owned commercial property. The decision is part of council’s Long Term Plan 2024-34, and is one of the key questions out for consultation. Have your say by 5pm, April 25 via council’s website.

Heavy rain watch

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland on Saturday from 5am to 10pm. A low pressure system moving eastwards is forecast to bring heavy rain with possible thunderstorms.

Art exhibition

Two contemporary Northland artists are joining creative forces with an exhibition at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri next month. Professional artists Marita Hewitt and Teresa HR Lane debut their exhibition Seen, Unseen, in the Turner Centre Theatre Bar on May 1 with an opening reception from 5pm to 7pm. The show explores elements of collage and is an opportunity for Northlanders to see nationally acclaimed art created in the heart of Te Tai Tokerau. The exhibition will continue until May 31 with viewing from 9am to 2pm. There will also be a collage workshop on May 8 at 7pm. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for tickets.

Murder accused named

Name suppression was lifted for a woman accused of murder after the discovery of a body at a Far North camping ground. Kaytee Tahau, 46, of Kaitāia, has been charged with the murder of Saralee Moke after an incident at Houhora Heads Holiday Park in Pukenui on April 4. She pleaded not guilty at the High Court at Whangārei on Friday. A trial date was set for June 29, 2026.

Isey turns 105

Kawakawa’s Isabelle ‘Isey’ Cross has received not only a past congratulatory birthday message from Queen Elizabeth II, but a 2024 one from King Charles III. Cross celebrated her 105th birthday earlier this month. Two hundred guests joined the great-grandmother’s birthday bash at the Waitangi Golf Club.

Don’t flush meds

Health NZ is urging people to dispose of medicines correctly. It says flushing medicines down the toilet or throwing them into household rubbish pollutes waterways and land; holding onto medicines can lead to accidents or misuse. Pharmacists can properly dispose of medicines at no cost.



