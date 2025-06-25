Northland Regional Council rates will rise 3.54% for the 2025/26 financial year under its annual plan adopted by councillors. The figure is less than the 5.79% increase previously forecast. Council chair Geoff Crawford says the increase - which amounts to an increase of $19.19c per rates bill on average over
Northland news in brief: Northland Regional Council approves rates rise, lower than forecast
Computing classes
Kaitāia NorthTec is hosting free computing classes for beginners or anyone wanting to upskill from July 21 to September 24 from 9am-11.30am. Enrol online or at the NorthTec Kaitāia office. Call 09 408 6117 to find out more.
Sausage sizzle
Bunnings Whangārei is holding a fundraising sausage sizzle this Saturday from 9am to support Motor Neuron Disease NZ with research and support. Motor neuron disease is a progressive and fatal disease which gradually strips away a person’s ability to walk, talk, eat and then breathe, says spokesperson Mark Leggett.
Māori voter rolls
Māori voters who would like to change electoral rolls before the local elections have until July 10 to make their choice. If you are Māori, you choose the Māori roll or the general roll when you first enrol to vote. After that, you can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. This year’s local elections are on October 11.