Northland Regional Council rates will rise 3.54%. Photo / NZME

Northland Regional Council rates will rise 3.54% for the 2025/26 financial year under its annual plan adopted by councillors. The figure is less than the 5.79% increase previously forecast. Council chair Geoff Crawford says the increase - which amounts to an increase of $19.19c per rates bill on average over the next year - was originally forecast to be more than 2% higher under the council’s Long-Term Plan 2024-2034 (LTP). However, due to a combination of factors including efficiencies, savings and surpluses available to offset spending and funding shortfalls, councillors were able to approve the lower rates rise.

Gas station robbery

Police say they are investigating the burglary of G.A.S Kaihu, which was targeted twice by thieves, who took a total of 2000L of fuel. Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Maria Nordstrom asked anyone with information about the burglaries or a blue Toyota Hilux Surf to contact via 105 using reference number 250616/4514 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Writing award

Teen writer Samantha Nicholson was awarded Northland Young Writer of the Year at the National Flash Fiction Day last Sunday for her stories Whispers in the Wall and The Fading Shadows of Yesterday. The trophy was presented by the NZ Society of Authors Northland branch. Northland had one writer long-listed, and two writers highly commended in the national adult’s competition. Deb Jowitt was long listed with The Outgoing Tide while Sara Crane and Sue Barker were highly commended for How It Is and Hitler’s Elephant respectively.