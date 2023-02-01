Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime is excited about the work involved in her new portfolios. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland list MP Willow-Jean Prime is the new Minister of Conservation, Minister for Youth, Associate Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, and Associate Minister of Health following a Cabinet reshuffle.

Prime said she was excited about the new roles. Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis’ portfolios post shake-up are Māori-Crown Relations, Children, Corrections, and Associate Education (Māori).

Arrests after robbery

Five people were arrested after a robbery in Kamo on Tuesday afternoon. A group of people failed to break into a shop, believed to Bottle-O Kamo, on Three Mile Bush Rd around 3.30pm. They then fled in a vehicle travelling toward Station Rd. A police spokesperson said a short while later, three males were seen breaking into another commercial address on Gillies St, Kawakawa. They allegedly took the till and other items before leaving in the same vehicle seen in Kamo. No injuries were reported during the ordeal. Police tracked the alleged offenders’ vehicle headed toward Whakapara. Police spiked the vehicle near Puhipuhi Rd, and five young people were caught a short distance away. They will all appear in the Whangārei Youth Court in the next few days.

Arrest after ramming cop car

A driver in Kaikohe reversed into a police car and drove off after they were pulled over. The incident happened on Mangakahia Rd around 7.50am on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said. There were no reports of injuries and the damage to the police vehicle was very minor. The offending vehicle was later found and one person was subsequently taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

Weather thwarts ceremony

Northland’s red rain warning and extreme upper North Island weather issues thwarted plans for a major milestone event in New Zealand’s Three Waters restructure at Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Tuesday. More than 200 people from Northland and Auckland were to gather in Waitangi Treaty Grounds as part of formally launching the top-of-New Zealand Three Waters Entity A’s iwi regional representative group Waipuna aa rangi in a national first. But the Entity A Iwi Regional Representation Group launch event was postponed until further notice.

Blankets, towels wanted

The Broadwood Rural Voluntary Fire Brigade is putting the call out for donations of blankets and towels. The brigade has asked donations to be left at the Broadwood Store or the local op shop and they will collect them. Otherwise, people are able to contact the brigade directly to arrange a pick-up. They have also asked for people to return any blankets or towels borrowed from the brigade.

Funding for seniors

Age Concern Whangārei received $10,000 in the latest round of the Age-friendly Fund from the Office for Seniors. The funding will go towards the Live Alone Senior Service Project. Age Concern Whangārei resident Beryl Wilkinson said the project provided much-needed support to those recently bereaved or left home alone because their partner has entered into full-time residential care.

Welcoming communities

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced both the Whangārei and Kaipara district councils are among the latest group of five councils to join the Welcoming Communities programme. Welcoming Communities supports councils and their communities to create welcoming environments for newcomers, specifically recent migrants, former refugees and international students. Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson said migrants play a critical part in keeping Kaipara’s agriculture and hospitality industries and health services functioning. He said they contribute to our economy and make our communities all the richer for their presence.



