Northland news in brief: New Māori Land Court judge for Northland; bridge lights up again

A_JS280120NADRSIDE46.JPG

Whangārei's Canopy Bridge will be resplendent in pink for October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Photo / John Stone

Whangārei's Victoria Canopy Bridge is once again lighting up in pink this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Around the world, landmarks and prominent buildings turn pink for the Global Illuminations campaign to raise awareness and honour those touched by breast cancer.

In New Zealand, the month culminates with the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 29 and 30, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's major fundraising event.

Money raised from the appeal will go towards cutting-edge research, education programmes and support for Kiwis affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women, with around 170 women diagnosed in the Northland District Health Board area every year.

Older Person's Day

Today

marks International Day for the Older Person, an opportunity to celebrate the older people in our lives.

The day provides the opportunity to highlight the value of older people in our communities and promote dignity and respect for them. It's a time for families and organisations to acknowledge and say thank you for the huge contribution older people make to our communities.

To celebrate, Whangārei Museum and Kiwi House at Kiwi North are offering free entry to those over 65.

Trucks rescue van

A van was wedged so firmly in a roadside drain after a crash on Wednesday night two tow trucks were needed to pull it out.

The single-vehicle accident occurred about 10pm on State Highway 12 just west of Ōhaeawai.

Neither occupant was injured but Kaikohe Fire Brigade volunteers were on the scene for almost two hours until the van was finally pulled out.

Tourism workshop

Northland Inc is holding a free half-day Tourism Marketing Fundamentals workshop.

The workshop is designed for Northland tourism and visitor-related businesses who are keen to develop or refresh their tourism marketing skills.

The event will run in Paihia (October 19), Kaikohe (October 20) and Taipa (October 21). Numbers are limited and are dependent on Covid-19 alert levels.

To book, contact cheryl.jensen@northlandnz.com

Confidence in economy

A net four per cent of households are feeling optimistic about Northland's economic prospects, according to the latest Westpac Bank Economic Confidence Survey.

"Northland was also one of only four regions to gain in confidence this quarter, and that was despite the region being stuck in alert level 4 longer than all other regions except Auckland," Westpac's acting chief economist Michael Gordon said.

"We put the improvement down to the broad strength of its key primary industries. Notably for Northland, the jump to record high farmgate beef and lamb prices over the quarter would have spurred confidence higher in many parts of the region."

The survey was conducted from September 1-11.

New Māori judges

One of the three judges of the newly-appointed Māori Land Court judges will sit in Northland.

Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson, has announced the appointments of Te Kani Williams, Aidan Warren and Rachel Mullins.

Williams (Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Te Aupōuri, Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tai ki Torere, and Ngāti Maniapoto) will preside in Tai Tokerau.

He has more than 20 years' experience as a legal practitioner and was a director of Wackrow, Williams and Davies Limited.

Williams' expertise spans Commercial, Civil litigation, small-to-medium business work, family, Māori Legal issues and Te Tiriti work.