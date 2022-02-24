Grant Conaghan QSM, Land SAR advisor and search manager, with detective Kim Adamson during the search for a woman missing in Whangārei Heads. Photo / Tania Whyte

Missing woman found safe

A search for a Whangārei Heads woman missing overnight on Thursday had a happy ending when she found not far from home. Sue Clarridge, 74, went missing around 6.30pm on Wednesday after she went for a walk in McLeod Bay and failed to return home. A full-scale search was launched overnight involving Police Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR), volunteer LandSAR and the Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade. A police Eagle helicopter joined the search around midnight and ground crews combed the area until 3am yesterday. However, it resumed with success a few hours later as Clarridge was found more than 2km away from her home in thick long grass near the overnight campervan carpark in Reotahi around 8.30am. Detective Kim Adamson praised the efforts of search and rescue personnel as well as members of the community who helped lead to the "best outcome" possible. In general, Adamson encouraged anyone who may spot someone alone, looking confused, to check in with them to see if they are OK.

Aupouri aquifer survey approved

Plans for aerial electromagnetic surveying of the Aupouri aquifer this autumn have been given the green light. The Te Hiku Water Study project team, representing iwi, community, landowners and councils, have agreed to a combination of aerial surveying and drilling of groundwater bores to build a better picture of the aquifer and help identify the best ways to balance environmental protection, the increased demand for water, and events such as droughts. The surveying is predominantly funded by Aqua Intel Aotearoa, a collaboration between Kanoa (the delivery arm of the Provincial Growth Fund) and GNS Science. Co-funding is provided from Northland Regional Council, Far North District Council, Ngai Takoto, and Te Aupouri. If the survey cannot go ahead in autumn it will be rescheduled for next summer. For more information visit: aquaintel.co.nz or email info@aquaintel.co.nz.

$500,000 Lotto win

A lucky Lotto player from Northland had a Wednesday to remember after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division. Their big win was matched by one other player based in Wellington. The winning First Division ticket in Northland was sold on MyLotto.

The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 12, 17, 27, 29 and 30, with the bonus number 13 and Powerball number 1. Powerball was not struck and will be worth $8 million on Saturday.

A slick on State Highway 12 yesterday morning caused minor mayhem for drivers near Maungatūroto. An oil or diesel-like spill on SH12 between Griffin Rd and Huarau Station Rd caused at least three cars travelling along the highway to slide. The Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the first of the minor collisions around 6am. A Northland police spokesman said no one was seriously injured in any of the crashes. A team from the Northland Regional Council was dispatched to clean up the spill.