The missing elephants. Photo / Northland Police

Police are looking for two elephant statues that went missing from a Whangārei property between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The statues are about knee height and weigh 4-5kg each. Police said the pot plants atop them were left on the ground at the start of the owner’s driveway. Anyone with information can call 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, and reference the file number: 231212/2092

Paintball call-out

Police were called to a firearms incident in Onerahi on Tuesday night that turned out to be a person spotted shooting a paintball gun at a tree. Police said there were no injuries or arrests.

Free bus services

Last-minute Christmas errands will be a little bit easier with free buses on December 22. All CityLink services, plus BusLink services that run on Fridays, will be free of charge thanks to Northland Regional Council and bus operators. Passengers are advised to check the CityLink Whangārei and BusLink websites for up-to-date timetables, and are reminded the buses do not run on public holidays.

Bussing to the beach

Summer bus runs that allow easy access to the beach are back this year. The buses will run between Whangārei and Ocean Beach and Ruakākā Beach every Thursday, from December 21 to January 25, at a cost of $5 each way. The Ocean Beach bus leaves Rose St at 10am and returns at 2.30pm, while the Ruakākā Beach bus departs Rose St at 11.15am and returns at 2pm on Thursdays.

Save that water

Retailers in the Far North are helping the council remind residents and visitors about water conservation with a drier-than-usual summer predicted. Far North District Council signs are displayed outside several shops, service stations, and food outlets this summer where council water supplies are provided. At present, there are no water restrictions in the Far North and level 1 signs are on display.

Driving refreshed

Northland Road Safety Trust is hosting its next fatigue stop on Friday, December 15. Barista Rodolfo will be making free coffee for drivers who stop to take a break. There will also be free snacks and giveaways. The stop can be found on SH1 opposite Uretiti (northbound side) from 11am until 4pm as long as the weather holds. The stop aims to encourage safe and refreshed driving on the region’s roads.

Ruawai solar farm

Local electricity lines company Northpower is developing a $25 million large-scale solar farm in Ruawai, the first step in its renewable energy strategy. The 20ha solar farm will produce 28GWh, enough to power 3000 homes a year. The site was blessed last week and gifted the name Te Puna Mauri ō Omaru from local hapū Te Uri o Hau. Work on the project will start early next year and finish in December.