The debate starts at 5.30pm at the Northland Rugby Union on Riverside Drive in Whangārei. Photo / NRU

Tonight is your chance to hear directly from Whangārei’s mayoral candidates at the Northern Advocate and NZ Chambers of Commerce NorthChamber Mayoral Debate. The two-hour event starts at 5.30pm and is at the Northland Rugby Union on Riverside Drive.

Animal management feedback

Far North District Council wants feedback on animal management within the community. Residents can fill out a short online survey that asks about dog registration, roaming dogs, education and ideas for improving animal management. The survey can be found on the council’s consultation webpage and closes on September 14.

Car show aids Daffodil Day

This Daffodil Day the Far North Vintage and Classic Car Club is combining with the Pioneer Village Kaikohe to host a family day filled with activities, food and a display of vintage vehicles. The event on Saturday is at Pioneer Village from 10am to 2pm. Bring along your own interesting vehicles to show.