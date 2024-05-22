McLeod’s Brewery, from Waipu, has continued its success at the New World Beer & Cider Awards. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Accolade for brewery

Northland’s McLeod’s Brewery, from Waipu, has continued its success at the New World Beer & Cider Awards. The brewery, which has won several categories at the awards over the years, saw its Longboarder Lager named as one the Top 30 brews in the country at the awards. It was the only Northland beer in the Top 30. The Supreme Winner title – being the top ranked overall winner - went to Desperate Glory - Oud Bruin from 8 Wired in Warkworth. The Belgian Amber Ale took nearly three years to make from brew day to podium and sets the flavour bar high, the judges said.

Well-known Northlander dies

Well-known Northlander, Panapa (Pat) Stewart Davis QSM died on Sunday, aged 83, and was buried today at Karetu. Pat and his wife of 61 years Glenys - long-time KawaKawa residents - ran the Bonanza Tearooms and Dairy there before selling the business in 1996 and focusing thereafter on volunteer work. In 2020, they were both awarded Queens service awards for their work with multiple charities and community organisations. Pat was also a justice of the peace for 27 years. The couple had four children - former deputy Labour Party leader Kelvin, Senior (police) Sergeant Patrick, district court judge Greg and teacher Sonya Davis Brooking. Pat is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Delay for diabetics

Pharmac’s plan to fund continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for people with type 1 diabetes has been put on hold indefinitely while it gets more advice. Pharmac first proposed funding the life-changing monitors in early 2023 but recent public consultation garnered 1200 responses, including a petition of 9000 signatures. Director of pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon said Pharmac needs to talk further with clinicians, consumer groups and suppliers to understand the issues raised, and the timing for this is uncertain. For more details visit Pharmac’s website.

Passenger warned by police

A passenger travelling with Air New Zealand was approached by police after the person made an inappropriate comment to their staff. Police said they were initially called to a bomb scare incident at Onerahi Airport in Whangārei around 10.12am on Wednesday. Officers have since spoken to the person involved and can confirm that the incident did not pose any risk to the public. An evacuation of the airport was not required.

Dying reviews

Te Kahu Pairuri o Aotearoa Hospice New Zealand has launched a world-first online review system that will allow terminally ill patients to provide honest ratings about their experiences. Hospice NZ CEO Wayne Naylor said dying reviews is the way towards a society that enables people to die well. Hospice New Zealand is encouraging anyone in their dying stage of life and their family members, to consider sharing their experiences by leaving a dying review on www.dyingreviews.org