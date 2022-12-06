Urquharts Bay in Whangārei Heads. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police have released the name of a person found dead on the rocks at Urquharts Bay, Whangārei Heads on Friday. He was Philip Gibbs Reynolds, 62, from Whangārei. His death has been referred to the coroner. Reynolds’ body was found around 12pm on Friday after an unoccupied boat was reported to police late on Thursday night. A rāhui is in place in the area from Busby Head to the water near the Ocean Beach Rd and Urquharts Bay Rd turnoff. Fishing and seafood collection are prohibited within 100m of the shore. The rāhui is expected to be lifted at 10am on Friday.

Appeal over cyclist’s death

Northland Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash involving a cyclist in early October. The crash happened at the intersection of Pataua North Rd and Parkes Rd, Whareora, around 9.30am on October 13. A 73-year-old man died in hospital on October 25 as a result of his injuries. There appeared to be no suspicious circumstances, a police spokesperson said, but police were trying to piece together events leading to the crash. Two women in white and grey vehicles and a man in a vehicle towing a trailer were believed to have witnessed the incident. Police asked anyone who could assist to phone 105, quoting file number 221025/8245. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Court appearance over stabbing

A 21-year-old man appeared in court over an alleged stabbing in Paihia on Monday night. He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A man was seriously injured and taken to hospital following the incident. Police had initially been called to reports of a group of people fighting on Kings Rd shortly after 4pm.

Memory trees for Hospice

This year North Haven Hospice’s Memory Trees can be found at New World Regent and Pak’n’Save Whangārei until December 16. People are welcome to select a heart or star, write a message in memory of a loved one and hang it on the tree or their tree at home. While the event - supported by Hikurangi Mountain Lions, the Whangārei Embroiderers Guild, Inner Wheel Parahaki and the Onerahi Probus Club of Whangārei - is not about fundraising, there are collection buckets and Eftpos at each site for people to donate if they wish. A Tree of Remembrance is at Farmers Whangārei, where a donation will provide you with a card to write your special message on to hang on the tree. All donations go to North Haven Hospice.