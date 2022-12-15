Two Northlanders are more than $30,000 richer after Wednesday's Lotto draw. Photo / NZME

Two Northlanders took home $34,784 in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw. The two winning second-division Lotto tickets were sold at Countdown in Dargaville and at Onerahi Dairy. One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $47,927. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hawke’s Bay. Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Christmas discount

Gull NZ, in the spirit of Christmas, is giving Kiwi motorists a big 20 cent per litre discount at the pumps just as the busy Festive Season gets under way. The Gull Christmas Discount Day applies to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire New Zealand network. It began at 7am yesterday and will last until midday today. Gull’s general manager Dave Bodger said the festive discount is all about ‘Ho Ho Ho’ for Kiwi motorists looking to fill up and get some early Christmas cheer. Free Christmas bus

Free bus travel

Christmas shopping will be made easier again this year with free bus travel on December 23. All BusLink and CityLink services will be free on the day, thanks to a joint initiative between the Northland Regional Council and bus operators Ritchies, Leabourns, CBEC, Hokianga Express Charters and Kaikohe Bus Company. Beach Buses are back again this summer too. Councillor Joe Carr, chairman of the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says the Summer Beach Buses will run between Whangārei and Ocean Beach and Ruakākā Beach every Thursday from December 22 to January 26. The bus for Ocean Beach will leave Rose St at 10am and return at 2.30pm and the bus for Ruakākā Beach will leave Rose St at 11.15am and return at 2pm. The cost is $5 each way.

Artisans market

The Artisans Christmas Market is on this Saturday, December 17 from 9am at the Town Basin Canopy Bridge. Those who purchase anything at the markets will go in the draw to win a Christmas hamper full of artisan pieces, the more you purchase, the more chances you get to win. The winners will be drawn that day.

Canopy Night Market

The popular Canopy Night Market returns tonight at 5pm. The monthly event features a range of street food, with different cuisines to choose from. The market will take place at the Canopy Bridge, with space to eat at Putahi Park.