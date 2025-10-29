Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Whangārei local takes third place at Young Plumber of the Year National Finals

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Whangārei plumber Liam Locke has taken third place in the Young Plumber of the Year National Finals.

Whangārei plumber Liam Locke has taken third place in the Young Plumber of the Year National Finals.

Local a Locke for top prize

Whangārei plumber Liam Locke finished third in the Young Plumber of the Year National Finals in Hamilton on October 22. Ten regional representatives took part in supplier visits, a theory test and a four-and-a-half-hour skills test. Locke, nearly five years into his plumbing journey,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save