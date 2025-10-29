Henderson wins shearing final

Kaiwaka shearer Toa Henderson won the Open final at the Great Raihania Shears event, held during the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show on Saturday. Henderson was the only competitor to shear 20 woolly hoggets in under 16 minutes, finishing in 15m 57s. Overall scores saw Henderson beat runner-up and world lambshearing record holder Stu Connor, from Hawke’s Bay, by 0.4 points.

Garden Safari pest lessons

Northlanders can learn how to identify and control weeds and pest animals at the Kerikeri Rotary Garden Safari. Northland Regional Council’s biosecurity experts will share tips at Garden 1, Mara Tui, 1188 State Highway 10 this weekend. Information about Tiakina Kerikeri – a newly formed council project that aims to equip locals with the tools, knowledge and support to protect native biodiversity – will be available. Visit gardensafari.co.nz for more information.

Hunt for unwanted marine pests

Divers will check more than 2000 boat hulls as part of Northland Regional Council’s annual summer hunt for unwanted marine pests. Both local and visiting vessels will be checked for organisms such as Sabella spallanzanii (Mediterranean fanworm). The Mediterranean fanworm was successfully eradicated from Mangōnui Harbour, thanks to funding assistance from Biosecurity New Zealand, and a number of Northland harbours are free from the pest.

Alleged assault in Kaitāia

A woman required hospital treatment for moderate injuries after an alleged assault in Kaitāia on Sunday night. Police said the incident appeared to involve two women known to each other. A 35-year-old woman was arrested and appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on Monday.