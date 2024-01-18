Seeka Line Operator Ash Harris looks forward to seeing new faces in the packhouse for the upcoming kiwifruit season. Photo / MSD

More than 300 jobs are on offer at a series of February hiring days as this year’s Kiwifruit season takes off. Vacancies include fork hoist operators, van drivers, graders, packers, field technicians and laboratory assistants. The hiring days - staged by Seeka, Kainui Pack & Cool and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), will be held at 9am on February 7 in Kaikohe (Memorial Hall); February 8 in Moerewa (Te Punawai Centre); February 9 in Kerikeri (Cornerstone Church), and at 10am on February 13 in Waipapa (Kainui Packhouse).

Waitangi Day volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to help clean up during and after Waitangi Day commemorations on February 6. Volunteers are offered training, petrol money for shared rides, free parking and lunch money in exchange for 3.5 hours of volunteering. Anyone interested can contact Anouk by text or phone on 027 254 5462 or email anouk@cbec.co.nz.

Ruakākā Beach tragedy

A man died after getting into difficulty in the water at Ruakākā Beach on Thursday. The Advocate understands two members of the public reportedly headed out on surfboards to help the man, unconscious in the surf. He was brought to shore, where emergency services began CPR. Police said he was unable to be revived. His death will be referred to the coroner.

Community snorkel day

Experiencing Marine Reserves and Te Kura Moana is hosting a free community snorkel day at Maitai Bay in the Karikari Peninsula on Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Gear will be provided for free for those unable to bring their own. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult beach observer.

Chance to donate blood

Far North blood donors will be able to donate during the NZ Blood Service’s visit in March. On average in Northland, around 180 units of blood and blood products are used each week. People will be able to donate at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on March 4 and 5; at Te Ahu in Kaitāia on March 6 and 7, and at the Kaikohe War Memorial Hall on March 8. For more information visit www.nzblood.co.nz.

Crash blocks SH1

State Highway 1 in Kaipara was closed after a crash blocked the highway just north of Auckland’s Te Hana on Thursday. The crash between two vehicles was reported at around 11.40am and initially blocked both lanes of SH1 at Topuni. A police spokesperson said no one had appeared to have suffered any serious injuries.



