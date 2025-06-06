Macpherson bio launch

Still Approaching my Prime, An Autobiography, by Reynold Macpherson, will be launched at Te Ahu, Kaitāia Library on June 16 from 2pm, and at Kāeo Library on June 18, from 10am. It tells the remarkable life story of a person who began life on a marginal New Zealand dairy farm.

Film fundraiser for NEST

Bream Bay College is hosting a showing of the Disney film Mufasa tomorrow to raise money for the Northland Emergency Services Trust (NEST). Tickets are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Pre-purchasing will be available at Westpac Ruakaka in person or by emailing ruakaka_branch@westpac.co.nz. Doors open at 3.30pm and the movie starts at 4pm.

Floodwaters trap family

Far North locals helped pull a mother and her two children to safety when their vehicle became trapped in floodwaters on Wednesday evening. Ahipara Fire Station officer Josh Harvey says when firefighters arrived at the Kaitāia - Awaroa Rd location the family had been rescued by locals. The water was about 75cm deep and fast-moving. The road was closed for about 45 minutes due to the flooding and because a truck became stuck attempting to drive through floodwaters. It had to be towed.

North bus fares to rise

Prices will increase across Northland’s public transport network from August 1. Fares on Whangārei’s CityLink service will revert to their 2018 level of $3 for adults and $2 for children, an increase of $1 per journey on the present fares. Fares on the rural BusLink services will rise by 50 cents per journey. Infants up to 4 years of age will continue to travel free of charge. Concessions for Community Service Card and SuperGold Card holders remain in place for CityLink and BusLink routes. These concessions will also apply for the first time to BusLink’s Bream Bay Link and Hikurangi Link, which had not previously been able to offer these discounts. Northland Regional Council member Joe Carr, who chairs the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says regional councils nationwide are having to find additional forms of funding to cover bus operational, infrastructure and administration costs in keeping with the Government Policy on Land Transport 2024.