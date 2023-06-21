Both ends of Jack Street in Ōtangarei were cordoned off after a dirt bike and a police car collided. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A section of road on Jack Street, Ōtangarei was closed yesterday afternoon after a police vehicle travelling crashed into a dirt bike. Whangārei Area Commander Maria Nordstrom said the accident occurred just after 1pm after a police vehicle travelling on Jack Street crashed into a dirt bike “travelling at speed” in the opposite direction. “Despite efforts to avoid the dirt bike, the two vehicles have collided,” Nordstrom said. The dirt bike rider received minor injuries and has since been transported to hospital. A section of road on Jack Street, near the Keyte and Jack Street intersection, was closed while emergency services responded. Police confirmed they were not pursuing the dirt bike, and said the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified of the incident.

Good sorts wanted for Coastguard

Coastguard New Zealand, the charity saving lives at sea, is looking for good sorts keen to help Kiwis enjoy their time out on the water safely and with confidence. Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie said it doesn’t matter whether you’re a seasoned boatie who ventures out every weekend, or someone with a passion for supporting your community, there is a role for everyone. Coastguard units in Bay of Islands, Hokianga, Houhora, Kaipara, North Kaipara, Tūtūkākā, Whangaroa, and Whangaruru are all looking for volunteers. Learn more by visiting: volunteers.coastguard.nz.

ECE fair pay talks start

The early childhood education (ECE) sector will begin the process of negotiating fairer pay, after their application was approved by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on Monday. The agreement aims to set minimum conditions and pay for a sector that has not experienced consistency. Representatives will begin negotiating with ECE employers in October.

Erosion programme funds

The Northland Regional Council has secured $1.7 million in funding over four years from the Sustainable Land Management Hill Country Erosion Programme. Natural resources working party chairwoman Amy Macdonald said the council would target reducing erosion on highly erodible land. Funding will be available to plant natives on erosion-prone land, helping to enable land use change from pasture to trees. More than 60 per cent of Northland and 40 per cent of the region’s grazing land is classified as highly erodible. For more information about making an application, call 0800 002 004 and ask to speak to a land management adviser or email landadmin@nrc.govt.nz.

Winter Solstice celebration

As part of its Seasonal Celebrations series, Kaitāia’s Anō Anō - The Upcycle Space, Eco Centre Kaitāia and Merryn Grace are holding a celebration of Winter Solstice or Yule - the longest night of the year. Come along and try lantern-making, storytelling and cookie baking, among other things. Bring something to share - be it kai (food), a special story, or an idea for a winter craft. Entry is free, but a koha (donation) is appreciated. The Winter Solstice Celebration is from 4-7pm on Thursday, June 22 at the Eco Centre Kaitāia, Bank St.