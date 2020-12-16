Northland news in brief: have your say on crayfish limits; and no nominations for council vacancy

Northlanders can have their say on a proposal to reduce the catch limit for red and packhorse rock lobsters - also known as crayfish. Photo / File

Sustainability key to limits

Northlanders can have their say on proposals to ensure the sustainability of rock lobster populations across a number of New Zealand's fisheries. The proposals were developed by National Rock Lobster Management Group, representing tangata whenua, recreational and commercial fishers, New Zealand environmental organisations, New Zealand organisations, and Fisheries New Zealand. There are two types of rock lobster, also called kōura, in New Zealand - red and packhorse. The proposal is for small to medium reductions to catch to ensure the stocks remain sustainable. The proposed changes affect Northland, Gisborne, Wellington, Hawke's Bay, Canterbury, and Marlborough. Find out more at https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/review-of-sustainability-measures-2021-april-round/. Consultation closes on February 5.

Nominations wanted

People keen to stand for the Whangārei Urban seat left vacant with the recent resignation of former Northland Regional Councillor John Bain are being urged to get their nominations in sooner rather than later, with nobody putting their name forward as of yesterday. Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske said while several people have publicly announced an intention to contest the byelection, as of yesterday no-one had formally completed the nomination process. A formal nomination period opened late last month and closes at noon on Tuesday next week. Ofsoske is urging people not to leave lodging their nominations too close to that deadline, in case there's a problem with the form which could render it invalid if it can't be corrected/completed in time. Nomination forms, and further information for would-be candidates, are available from: NRC's Whangārei office, 36 Water St, Whangārei; online at www.nrc.govt.nz/by-election or by telephoning 0800 922 822.

Twilight at Tikipunga

The Tikipunga Twilight Market debuts tonight at the Tikipunga tavern carpark from 5pm-8pm and will include all the fun of the regular Sunday Market. Running the third Thursday of every month, tonight's market is a chance for Christmas shopping or an evening out with the whanau. Famous for its car boot sales, there is also a range of interesting and unique arts and crafts and plants.

Cooper to face Pakistan

Northland's favourite cricket son, Henry Cooper, will represent New Zealand A on home soil when the side starts its four-day game against the Pakistan Shaheens, formerly known as Pakistan A, today at Cobham Oval in Whangārei. Cooper, an opening batsman hailing from the Onerahi Central Cricket Club, features in a strong line-up of promising talents including Rachin Ravindra, Ed Nuttal and Sean Solia. Gates open at 10:30am for an 11am start, it is also free entry. Spectators are advised to enter Cobham Oval through the Altura entrance, between the City Cricket Club nets and the Semenoff Stadium carpark.

Bush basics holiday programme

Whangārei's Heads Up Adventures are once again running its Back 2 Bush Basics holiday programme where children can learn about native trees, bush skills and forest and bird life. Sessions run from 9am-2pm and cost $35 per child per day. Limited spaces, bookings essential.