Guy Fawkes kept firefighters nationwide buys over the weekend. Photo / Tania Whyte

Fire callouts

Bush fires at Baylys Beach in Kaipara were among several firework-related callouts that kept firefighters busy during Guy Fawkes celebrations at the weekend. The Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to Ripiro Drive on Saturday around 9.40pm. Community education manager Adrian Nacey said there were a number of incidents caused by fireworks not being used with care nationwide over the weekend. Fire and Emergency New Zealand urged anyone with leftover fireworks and plans to use them to do so responsibly.

Sallies' Christmas appeal

Gifts that provide hope and the opportunity to change lives are the focus of this year's Salvation Army Christmas Appeal. Salvation Army spokesman Major Alister Irwin said "gifts of hope" range from $30 for a surprise under the tree or practical aid such as food support, through to $240 to help a family into accommodation. Other gifts provide help such as counselling, financial mentoring, wraparound care and access to early childhood education or the Sallies' Positive Lifestyle Programme. There is also a "choice" gift where people can decide for themselves how much they'd like to donate. For more information visit www.salvationarmy.org.nz/christmasappeal and at www.Salliesgiftsofhope.org

Firearms arrest

One person was arrested yesterday after a firearms incident in Pipiwai, 50km from Whangārei. Police received a report about 9am of a person in possession of a firearm on the corner of Pipiwai and Lovatt Rds, a remote location with few homes. A man found at an address in the area was taken into custody without incident. A firearm was found and there were no reports of injuries, police said. Kaikou Marae is a short distance away.

Cancer vaccine urged

The Cancer Society has launched a campaign to encourage the uptake of the free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine that protects against six types of cancer. It comes after concerns that childhood HPV vaccination rates have plummeted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Public health nurses provide the HPV vaccine through school immunisation programmes. However, due to the different Covid-19 lockdowns, about 45,000 young people have missed out. The vaccine protects against the strains of the HPV virus which can lead to cervical and anal cancer and most vaginal, vulval, penile and throat cancers. The best time to be vaccinated is around 11 or 12 years old. For more information about HPV vaccination visit cancer.org.nz/hpv-awareness

Roadworks at night

Night works on Kioreroa Rd have begun and will continue until November 28. The stretch from the end of Rewa Rewa Rd to the driveway east of the transfer station will be replaced, which involves removing the asphalt and rock layers underneath and replacing them. Kioreroa Rd carries at least 15,000 vehicles a day, 25 per cent of which are heavy vehicles. Drivers who wish to avoid the works are advised to enter from Port Rd for Kioreroa destinations, or from State Highway 1 for Rewa Rewa Rd destinations. During the day some queuing is possible, and at night-time one lane will open with stop-and-go signs.

Abba giveaway

We have two double passes to give away for Dancing Queen: A Tribute to Abba. Direct from Australia, the show returns for its first NZ performances since 2020. The show promises more than two hours of Abba's biggest hits each night, all performed live on stage by a hand-picked eight-member international cast, with world-class production and visuals. The show is at Forum North in Whangārei this Saturday at 8pm. To be in to win email your name, address and phone number to regionalcompetitions@nzme.co.nz by midday Wednesday.