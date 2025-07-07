Matire Harwood - has been made a professor at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland. Photo / Billy Wong

A prominent Ngāpuhi GP, researcher, teacher and activist - Matire Harwood - has been made a professor at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland. In her inaugural lecture on June 12, she mentioned early life in Tautoro, south of Kaikohe. Harwood was made a Companion of the King’s Service Order for services to Māori health in 2024. She is now deputy dean in the university’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

Neuro-WHAT?

A former Northland counsellor, now based in Brisbane, aims to enlighten people with her book, Neuro-WHAT? (The Autism Book). Dee Jones hopes the book will provide tools and knowledge to improve communication in relationships where at least one person is neurodivergent. It is written in everyday language with an explanation of all things autistic, supported by numerous case studies and illustrations. Go to clark-mackay.com.au/shop/ for online sales.

Toasties tested

Three Northland eateries are competing in this year’s Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover. Local Talent Taverna in Whangārei, Origin Northland in Waipu and Toast on Wood Street in Mangawhai have all entered the competition, along with more than 200 others across Aotearoa. The toasties are available until August 5 and will be subject to both professional judging and a people’s choice award. Go to toastietakeover.com for more details.