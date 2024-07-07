Lotto winners

Two Northlanders won $9800 with Lotto second division in Saturday night’s draw. One ticket was sold at Marston Moor in Kaitāia and the other was sold at New World Regent in Whangārei. They were among 31 players who won the same amount nationally. The winning numbers were 09, 12, 16, 17, 24, and 28 with the bonus number 18 and Powerball number 03.

Flight deflated

A fleeing driver incident on Thursday was brought to an end without injuries, despite the man driving 25km on deflated tyres. A driver took off at speed near Paihia after police signalled for the driver to stop just before midday, a police spokesperson said. Due to the manner of driving, police did not pursue but instead co-ordinated with other police units to lay spikes to deflate the car’s tyres. The car was successfully spiked on State Highway 10 at Oromahoe, but the driver continued, turning south at State Highway 1 and driving through Moerewa and Kawakawa. Police managed to bring the car to a stop at the intersection with Waiomio Rd without further incident. A 35-year-old man faces charges including vehicle theft, failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession of illegal drugs.

Frost warning

Weatherwatch has encouraged gardeners to keep an eye on their plants as morning frosts have been known to damage gardens. Ways to protect plants include leaving a sprinkler running overnight or placing blankets, sacks or cardboard over perennial plants. Northland police have encouraged motorists to take care on the roads in wet or icy conditions. A following distance of four to five seconds is a good rule of thumb but even further is suggested. Weather conditions dipped below 4C in Whangārei last Thursday and are expected to stay chilly over the next few days. Such cold temperatures create risky driving conditions.



















