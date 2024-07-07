New speed limits
Northland communities in Pataua North and Pataua South will have new speed limits from today. Limits from Whareora Road to Smiths Rd have been revised to 80 km/h and Smiths Rd in Pataua North to 60 km/h. In Pataua South, the road from Whangārei Heads to Mahanga Rd has been revised to 80 km/h and Mahanga Rd will be 30 km/h. The changes are part of a multi-stage process resulting from the Whangārei District Council’s decision last April to adopt the new limits in the Whangārei Heads catchment area.
SH10 crash
One person with serious injuries was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 10, Cable Bay, in the Far North. Police were called to the scene at about 1pm and closed the road temporarily on Saturday. First responders attended to one seriously injured person, one with moderate and two with minor injuries. The road was reopened at about 3.30pm.