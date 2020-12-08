Northland news in brief: Free bus rides, poor water quality

Free bus rides and giveaways are part of a festive season promotion by Northland's BusLink transport services. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Recent art and craft on show

Kerikeri Artcraft Society is holding its annual exhibition and sale this week at the Baptist Church on Hobson Ave, next to Cathay Cinemas. Society members work from Cherry Park House on Landing Rd where they create pottery and paintings in watercolours, acrylics, oils, pastels, coloured ink and other media. The show is open from 10am-4pm on December 9-12. New members are always welcome.

Roundabout next year

Waka Kotahi NZTA has scotched rumours that the Matthews' Ave / North Rd roundabout in Kaitaia has been taken off its to-do list. Spokesman Darryl Walker said the roundabout remains on the radar, with work scheduled to begin in the second half of January. The project has been funded by the National Land Transport Programme.

Start saving water

The Far North District Council has launched another summer water conservation campaign, with full-page newspaper advertisements advising the status of water supplies and drought-resilience projects published in local newspapers last week. Council staff have also distributed water restriction signage to supermarkets and petrol stations, and water conservation posters to hotels and motels in Paihia. A social media campaign will begin on Monday.

Race postponed

Poor water quality in the Kerikeri Inlet has prompted Kerikeri High School to postpone the 47th raft race for Year 7-8. The Northland DHB has declared the water to be unsafe due to recent rain. The school hopes to hold the race in next year's first term.

Speedmeet for jobs

Anyone who might like a job in the horticultural sector will be welcome at a "speedmeet" with growers in Kerikeri today, starting at 12.15pm. The GoHort Northland Expo, at the Cornerstone Church, is supported by Citrus New Zealand, Blueberries New Zealand, New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers, New Zealand Avocado and the MSD.

Don't be a statistic

Police are urging rural folk to take action to deter opportunistic thieves as the summer holidays approach. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said thieves could strike when people were away over the festive period, and recommended locking all buildings and gates. He also suggested tagging animals and keeping accurate records of stock, using the NAIT tag, and produce. An inventory of personal items of value should also be kept, tools should be engraved with a driver licence number, and serial numbers registered with the SNAP website.

Free bus rides on offer

Free bus rides and giveaways are part of a festive season promotion by Northland's BusLink transport services in the countdown to Christmas. The services are administered by the Northland Regional Council, and councillor Rick Stolwerk, interim chairman of the Northland Regional Transport Committee, is hoping plenty of people will accept the invitation to ride without charge.

Stolwerk said the free travel day is a great way to further promote the bus services to both existing users and holiday season shoppers, as well as spreading a little pre-Christmas joy.

The invitation applied to all BusLink services, provided by operators, Leabourn, CBEC, Hokianga Express Charters, the Kaikohe Bus Company and Ritchies, along with CityLink, Mid North Link, Far North Link, and Hokianga Link.

BusLink and Northland Regional Council team members would be dressed festively, and spread a little extra Christmas spirit by handing out giveaways at the Rose St bus terminus in Whangārei.