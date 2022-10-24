The Whangārei Lions Club's Fireworks Spectacular is on again this year, on November 5 at Semenoff Stadium.

Whangārei's much-loved Fireworks Spectacular is on again this year, with November 5, Bonfire Night, set to be explosive. The Guy Fawkes event, which was cancelled last year due to the cost of hiring Semenoff Stadium, will see gates at the stadium open at 6pm on November 5, for what promises to be a fun-filled family event. Tickets for the show are $25 for a family, $10 per adult and $5 per child. Money raised will go to Northland charities. There is to be no alcohol, commercially prepared food or fireworks brought into the stadium. The event is organised by Whangārei Lions Club and for tickets go to .

Sweet success for chocolatier

A Northland chocolatier has been recognised with four golds and two bronze medals plus a special Category Winner award for their Christmas novelty chocolate at this year's New Zealand Chocolate Awards. Dekadenz, who are located in Paparoa, won the Christmas and Novelty Category for its Dekadenz Christmas Treat Individual Chocolates when the award winners were announced last night. Paparoa's Tatiana White sells her creations under the Dekadenz label and was winner of the Christmas and Novelty category with Dekadenz Christmas Treat Individual Chocolate. Tatiana uses Callebaut Belgium Chocolate as the basis of her chocolates. Tatiana's skill was recognised by the judges who said: "Beautiful exquisite, accomplished painting … balanced flavour, subtle, gentle, lasting, moreish … a real all occasion chocolate!"

Whitebait feedback

DoC is asking Northland whitebaiters for feedback on their fishing experience as the season draws to a close. The whitebaiting season will finish at 9pm on October 30 for all New Zealand, except the Chatham Islands. The new shortened season will take pressure off some of the most threatened whitebait species as they migrate upriver later in the year. "DoC is eager to hear from whitebaiters about how the season went and gather valuable information to improve the management of the fishery," DoC Aquatic Director Kirstie Knowles says. Knowles says the survey is a key part of whitebait fishery data gathering that includes DoC rangers recording whitebait activity at the river and aerial photography in hard-to-reach places. To complete the whitebaiting survey, visit DoC's website www.doc.govt.nz/whitebaiting. Taking part in the survey is voluntary and anonymous. Participants can choose to go into a prize draw for a $100 fishing store voucher.

Kite surfer sails out of trouble

A kite surfer was observed struggling with offshore winds at Cooper's Beach in the Far North around 5.30pm on Friday. The alarm was raised with Search and Rescue (SAR), who liaised with Coastguard, as teams prepared to launch a rescue vessel from the nearby local boat club. Fortunately, the kite surfer arrived safely back to shore in Mangōnui.

Community concerts

Wekaweka Hall, Community Concerts and Exit Stage Left presents a raft of shows at the Community Concerts this weekend. "Ninja Barrier", a life-affirming verbatim play about hauora will be on show, plus "The Band with No Name", a country roots music group from Paparoa. The performances will be held at Wekaweka Community Hall, on October 29, 6.45pm–11pm. Tickets and further information can be found at: www.waimamakuresourcecentre.org