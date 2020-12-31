Northland news in brief: Fine weather in Northland today; and Paihia needs to save water urgently

Waipū Highland Games have been cancelled due to Covid-19, but the replacement Waipū Community Festival today will still have plenty of Celtic tradition, such as Highland dancing.

A mostly fine New Year's Day is forecast for the North Island today, with temperatures close to average for this time of year. MetService says to expect 26C in Northland today, however, cloud and a few showers could spread south over Northland from this evening. It's expected to be perfect for today's Waipū Community Festival, which will replace the traditional Waipū Highland Games, which have been cancelled due to Covid-19. The festival will still have plenty of Celtic events, including piping and Highland dancing, as well as a variety stage, music throughout the day, kids' games with raffles and prizes, and strength games such as tossing of gumboots. Entry is by gold coin donation and the event will run from 9am to 2pm.

Call to conserve water

Record crowds in Paihia — and record water use — have prompted the Far North District Council to appeal urgently to locals and visitors to conserve water. Town supply water for Paihia, Waitangi, Ōpua and Haruru comes from a treatment plant just upstream of Haruru Falls which is currently unable to keep up with demand. Mayor John Carter said the treatment plant was running 24 hours a day and producing a record 3375cu m per day, up from the usual maximum of 3200cu m, but that wasn't enough to replenish storage reservoirs. "The council wants to do all it can to support our tourism industry. However, we simply cannot produce enough water to meet current demand, so I'm pleading with everyone to immediately reduce water consumption so we can avoid the need for water restrictions." Water-saving measures included flushing less, shorter showers and only washing full loads of laundry. He also urged people to report water leaks by phoning 0800 920 029.

Smoke and vape-free

From today Whangārei's public spaces will be smoke and vape-free. The district council has put up signs to inform residents and visitors that the ban applies to all public spaces, including beaches, parks, sports grounds, reserves, restaurants, and most of the city centre and Town Basin. All council-run events, council-owned buildings and community halls, including the airport, bus shelters, carparks, walkways and shared paths, will also be 100 per cent smoke and vape-free.

Power outage

More than 3700 premises lost their power for four minutes at midday yesterday thanks to a power outage on the line from Maungatapere into Whangārei city. At 12.45pm, a total of 3779 premises from Maunu, Raumanga, Otaika, Morningside, and the Whangārei CBD were briefly without power. Northpower public affairs manager Steve Macmillan said the cause of the outage was unknown but staff were patrolling the line to help prevent further outages.

Grass fire callout

A grass fire in Pataua South prompted a callout from Whangārei Heads volunteer firefighters late yesterday morning. A helicopter - alongside three trucks and a tanker - fought the 800sq m fire near Treasure Island Campground about 11.30am. The blaze, which edged towards tents pitched for the night, took about three hours to be brought under control.