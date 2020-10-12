Northland news in brief: Fatal crash victim named; and Music Therapy Week event

Top Energy replacing the pole destroyed in a fatal crash near Pukepoto on Saturday morning.

Fatal crash victim named

The man who died following a fleeing driver incident near Kaitaia on Saturday morning was Justin Ricky-Lee Murray, 24, of Te Kao, police say. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police initiated a pursuit of a vehicle in central Kaitaia at about 1.20am on Saturday, however, it was soon abandoned due to speed and the manner of driving. The vehicle continued onto a rural road and crashed into a power pole.

The driver and another passenger from the crashed vehicle remain in hospital in Auckland. Both are in a serious but stable condition. Another two passengers have been released from hospital.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the crash.

Music Therapy Week

Next week is Music Therapy Week, which recognises the country's registered music therapists and the vital music therapy services they provide. A full line-up of free events has been confirmed to celebrate Music Therapy Week, including an event in Whangārei.

Music and Movement Tools for Emotional Regulation and Interactive Workshop will be held at the Old Library, in Whangārei, on October 20 from 5.30pm to 7pm.

There people can learn how to use music and movement with their child to support emotional regulation at this free parent/carer workshop. These are part of Raukatauri's Music Therapy Workshops for parents, caregivers and professionals, offering practical, interactive workshops designed to share therapeutic musical strategies that can be used at home and in school.

It's open to the public and professionals and to register go to www.rmtc.org.nz/registration-form

Red Cross Truck

A Red Cross disaster response truck which is delivering Red Cross parcels around the Far North, will be on public display at Te Ahu in Kaitāia on Thursday, 10am to midday. Spokesman Dave Pennington said he was hoping to meet local people who would be keen to help rebuild the local Red Cross branch, and talk about how it can help meet local needs.

Guide biscuits back

Girl Guide biscuits are back, at Countdown, SuperValue and Fresh Choice stores nationwide until stocks last, with $1 from each pack sold going to Girl Guiding New Zealand. It is hoped to raise $450,000 to help provide empowering programmes for girls and young women, and provide additional support and training for volunteers.

APOLOGY:

In Saturday's Northern Advocate, in a story headlined "Honours for awesome foursome", which featured the recipients of the Whangārei District Council's top award - a Civic Honour. Unfortunately, during the sub-editing process the photographs of two of the recipients - Lilly May Hooper (Betty) and Rosemary Sanderson (Rosie) were transposed.

The Advocate sincerely apologises for the error and as a mark of respect for the recipients of this prestigious honour will republish the article (with the correct photograph on each profile) in this Saturday's Northern Advocate.