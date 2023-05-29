What remains of the Hihi home after Thursday's fire.

Support for fire victims appreciated

The Far North whānau whose Hihi home burned down in a fire last week are grateful for the outpouring of support. Whānau spokeswoman Sandra Heihei said the family wanted to thank police, the Mangonui Volunteer Fire Brigade, Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, and the wider community for the incredible care the whānau received in the past four days.

Fog cannon callout

The Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to Liquorland Kamo on Kamo Rd at around 7.30pm on Sunday after a fog cannon was activated in the store. No further details were available as to why the cannon was used.

Police appeal for help to find ‘dangerous’ pair

Any sightings of Tago Hemopo should be reported to 111 immediately.

Northland police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two people who have outstanding arrest warrants.

Tago Hemopo, 34, and 50-year-old Kelly Anne-Burns are both considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Hemopo is known to frequent the Counties Manukau, Waikato, Auckland, Waitematā and Northland areas.

Anne-Burns has friends across Northland, Auckland and Waikato.

Any sightings of them should be immediately reported on 111, or on 105, quoting file number 230220/2234.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Kaitāia mental health unit

A new, $1 million six-bed sub-acute mental health unit has opened at Kaitāia Hospital.

Te Kokonga - a new fit-for-purpose six-bed sub-acute mental health whare - was formally opened on Monday morning, with the unit open to the public between 1pm and 3pm today.

The facility replaces the current building in the community and is for people over the age of 18 years. Te Kokonga has a recovery focus with all clients supported to be part of their individual care plan. It has a small team of a nurse, auxiliary workers and an occupational and social worker assisting clients in their recovery journey.

There is a new short stay facility, a purpose-built one-bedroom unit in the hospital. The new unit means that tangata whaiora (persons seeking health) and their whānau from the Far and Mid North regions will have increased choice and access to supported mental health and addiction facilities overnight.

Residency ceremony

Fourteen Kaipara residents from 11 nationalities have become New Zealand citizens in a ceremony previously cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson officiated at the ceremony and said becoming a New Zealand citizen was a big step and he hoped they would continue to benefit from it in years to come.

“Many of you are working and contributing to our economy - for that we thank you. Your different background and experiences also introduce new ideas to our community, and new ways of doing things,” Jepson said.

Five new citizens are from England, two from the Philippines, and the rest hail from India, Germany, Canada, Argentina, Cambodia, Venezuela and Austria.



