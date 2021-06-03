Northland news in brief: Early morning car fire; and heavy rain possible over Queen's Birthday Weekend

The aftermath of a car fire in Ōtangarei yesterday morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Passersby had a shock yesterday morning as a car burst into flames on an Ōtangarei roadside. The Whangārei Fire Brigade were called to the blaze on Puna Rere Dr, opposite the Whangārei Golf Club, shortly before 8am. A member of the public was on hand to help a pair of young women who were inside of the vehicle when it caught fire. A police spokesman said there was nothing suspicious about the blaze.

Gunfire inquiry

Police investigating a shooting at a Paihia backpackers hostel earlier this week say they're confident there's no risk to members of the public in the Bay of Islands town. The shot was reportedly fired in a unit of a Kings Rd hostel about 2.15pm on Tuesday, prompting armed police to briefly seal off the street. Sergeant Phil Le Comte, of Mid North police, said one of the two people involved had been located and spoken to that evening. Police had also searched a number of vehicles and addresses and seized possible evidence. The firearm had not yet been recovered. Police believed there was no further risk to others but had boosted patrols in the area to provide reassurance. The investigation is ongoing.

Weather this weekend

MetService is forecasting a settled, albeit cloudy, start to Queen's Birthday weekend for most of Northland, before a wet weather change in the west on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure holds on over most of the country today, with just a few showers for western parts of the country. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said: "It's looking like favourable travel weather for those keen to get away this long weekend, but keep an eye on our forecasts as it's looking wet for those return journeys in the upper North Island." Sunday will see rain across most of Northland, but on Monday the rain could be heavy in places, sparking a warning to be careful on the region's roads.

Drugs raid, two arrested

Two people have been arrested and a motorbike and a Jeep seized during a drugs bust in Kohukohu. The arrests were made early Tuesday morning during a search in the usually quiet North Hokianga town by the Northland police Meth Harm Reduction Team. The 58-year-old man, a gang associate, and a 47-year-old woman have been charged with multiple drugs and firearms offences. Police found an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and a Taser at the address. They also seized a Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $30,000 and a Jeep Cherokee, which have been restrained by the Northland Asset Recovery Unit.

Family fun day

Kerikeri's Girl Guides are inviting everyone to "give it a go" at a family fun day at Lonsdale Park, 208 Matauri Bay Rd, south of Kaeo, on Sunday. The attractions will include a flying fox, bouncy castles, craft tables, food and coffee stalls, from 9am to 3pm, admission by koha. Proceeds will help local Guides and Rangers get to next year's Jamboree.