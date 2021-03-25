Northland news in brief: Death at Whangārei beach; and Wild West Fest on again

Emergency services at Ocean Beach, Whangārei Heads, where a body was discovered in the water yesterday. Photo / supplied

Body found at Ocean Beach

A man's body was discovered in the water at a popular Whangārei Heads surf beach yesterday. Northland Police Senior Sergeant Shane Turner said the man of European descent and about 65 years old was found dead in the surf at the southern end of Ocean Beach, about 35km from central Whangārei, shortly before 1.13pm. Police were still investigating the cause of death but it was not being treated as suspicious. Turner said initial inquiries led police to believe the man had been swimming at the time. St John paramedics and the Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade attended the scene alongside police. The Advocate understands surfers had brought the man ashore. A resident, who did not want to be named, said it was low tide with "decent" but messy waves at the time emergency services responded to the call-out.

Wild West Fest returns

The unique and quirky Waimāuku Wild West Fest, that includes cheese-rolling races, is on again this weekend.

Waimāuku's Wild West Fest returns this Saturday with a day of shenanigans including cheese-rolling races, highwaymen holding up passing motorists, country dancing and a shoot-out on the main street. Festivities start at 10am and run until about 2pm. Waimāuku is on State Highway 12 between Ōmapere and Waipoua Forest.

Paws in pockets for guide dogs

A pack of 1700 puppy-loving volunteers and their four-legged friends - including in Northland - are hitting the streets today and tomorrow to collect money for the Blind Low Vision NZ Red Puppy Appeal. The collection will raise much-needed funds to train and care for a new generation of guide dogs. Blind Low Vision NZ runs the country's only guide dog breeding and training facility that is 100 per cent funded through the generosity and support of Kiwis. Every day, an average of six people turn to Blind Low Vision NZ for support. Guide dogs help people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision, retain their independence and move through life safely and confidently.

Jade String Quartet performs

The Jade String Quartet will be the next outfit to perform at one of the Aroha Music Society's shows at the Turner Centre, in Kerikeri. The quartet will perform on Sunday in the auditorium at the centre from 5pm.