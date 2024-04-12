Kimberley Rope-Battcher is Station Support Officer at Dargaville. Photo / NZ Police

Dargaville Police Station is open to the public once again. A petition was presented to Whangārei Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom 10 months ago from the Dargaville and wider Kaipara community calling for the urgent reopening of the Dargaville station front counter. Nordstrom said the journey to reopening hadn’t been easy but the addition of Dargaville station support officer and Kaipara local Kimberley Rope-Battcher made it possible.

Band, music shop to release LP

Local band The Surge and Whangārei music shop Vine St Vinyl have teamed up to release an album on vinyl. The shop’s owner Vaughan Gunson said establishing a record label to release local music had been an idea of his since the store’s opening. The vinyl album will be released on International Record Store Day on April 20. The Surge will also perform at The Butter Factory on April 19 in support of band, Shady Brain Farm.

Flu meds approved

Associate Health Minister David Seymour announced Medsafe has approved 11 cold and flu medicines containing pseudoephedrine. Pharmaceutical suppliers have indicated they may be able to supply the first products in June, much earlier than the original forecast of 2025.

Retirement village clubhouse opens

A $13 million retirement village clubhouse was officially opened in Kerikeri recently. Te Ripo Wai, located at Arvida Te Puna Waiora on Hall Rd, will be the home of exercise, activity groups, events and celebrations for the residents of the village. It features a library, conservatory, lounge and bar, and outdoor area. Arvida chief executive Jeremy Nicoll said Te Ripo Wai is a welcome addition to the community of 70 residents who call Arvida Te Puna Waiora home.

Not guilty plea over fatal dog attack

A man charged with manslaughter after his landlord died from allegedly being mauled by his pack of dogs has pleaded not guilty. Abel Wira, 59, was originally charged with being the owner of a dog that caused injury to a person but his charge was upgraded to manslaughter on March 5. Wira was boarding at Thomson’s home on Puketawa Rd and was listed as the owner of six dogs and 17 puppies that allegedly attacked Thomson who died at the scene in August 2022. Wira’s trial date has been set for May 18, 2026, but a sooner date is being sought.

Milk bank fundraising

Rotary Whangārei South are trying to raise $32,000 to help Whangārei Hospital Te Kotuku maternity unit set up a human milk bank. The money would purchase a Sterified T30 Pasteuriser. Health NZ director of midwifery and service manager Sue Bree said donated pasteurised breastmilk was important for feeding sick and premature infants whose mothers were struggling to provide a sufficient milk supply. To donate visit donorbox.org/te-kotuku-maternity-unit-human-milk-bank/fundraiser/rotary-whangarei-south

Death spurs electric blanket warning

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) is reminder people to be careful when using electric blankets this winter. The warning follows the death of an 82-year-old Wellington woman, who died from smoke inhalation after her electric blanket caught fire while she slept on January 3 last year. Fenz said people should make sure electric blankets are no less than 5 years old and should replace them or have them checked by a registered electrician at the first sign of wear. Blankets should also only be used to warm the bed and turned turned off before going to sleep.











