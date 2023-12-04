Wastewater results show Covid-19 infections are rising. Photo / WHO

Wastewater results show Covid-19 infection levels are creeping up in Northland. ESR’s latest wastewater surveillance from last week shows a Northland average of 5.2 million copies of the virus detected per person, a day. This is a 20 per cent rise on the week before and the highest level in the region since June. Nationally, the wastewater data indicates infection levels are at their highest since January.

Protests planned

Police are preparing for planned protests across the country today. Te Pati Māori protest action is scheduled to take place in Whangarei between 7am and 9am, starting at Kensington and is likely to disrupt traffic. Police are working with organisers to provide advice on lawful protest, as well as any health and safety implications. Motorists are advised to plan ahead to prevent any disruption to their travel.

Council Christmas hours

Far North District Council will be running reduced services over the Christmas and New Year period, with most reopening on January 8. The last date to apply for a Lim report before Christmas is today. Any applications received after today may not be issued until after January 10. The last day for building inspections is December 19 and bookings for new inspections can be made from January 9. Kaikohe, Kaitāia (Te Ahu), Kerikeri, Kāeo, Rāwene, and Kawakawa service centres will close at midday on December 22, and reopen on January 8.

Where there’s a will

The Public Trust is encouraging Northlanders to have a will and enduring powers of attorney in place. According to Public Trust research, only about half of Kiwis have a will. There can be many issues for loved ones if someone dies without a will, a spokeswoman said. Having a will is also important if you’re in a blended family, as outlining your wishes could help reduce disagreements and confusion with whānau. Visit publictrust.co.nz for more information.

Northlanders in awards running

Six Northlanders are among 100 outstanding Kiwi’s unveiled as the 2024 Kiwibank Local Hero Te Pou Toko o te Tau Medallists. The six - Aorangi Hetaraka, Gerry Buxton, Jenny Calder, Keegan Jones, Pamela-Anne Simon Baragwanath and Sharon Carroll - are now in the running for the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year award, to be announced in March. Earlier this year, the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office called on the country to celebrate our people by nominating their local heroes.







