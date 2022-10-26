Classics at the Cove is on this weekend Photo / Supplied

Classics concert

Classics at The Cove is on this weekend at Tahamoana Angora Goat Farm at 566 Cove Rd in Waipū on Sunday, October 30 from 4pm to 7pm. In the case of rain, the concert will be relocated to the Waipu Coronation Hall from 5pm to 8pm. All pre-purchased tickets will get reserved seating. Tickets are $40 from eventfinda online or upon entry. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets from Debi Walters Brown 021324707.

Iran travel warning

The government yesterday updated its travel advice for Iran, issuing a warning to New Zealanders in the country to leave. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta advised New Zealanders in Iran to avoid demonstrations, rallies and large public gatherings as they could turn violent with little warning. Last month the Ministry of Foreign affairs contacted the Iranian Ambassador to convey concern over women's rights and freedom of expression, after the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for not wearing a Hijab. New Zealanders who are travelling are encouraged to register their details on SafeTravel.



Teen arrested

Police have arrested a teenager after the robbery of the Bottle-O in Kamo on October 16. A 15-year-old male was due to appear in the Auckland Youth Court yesterday on multiple charges. Four people were believed to be involved in the robbery and the Advocate understands one of the group had a firearm.

Fire extinguished

A scrub fire burning in Rawene since Sunday night is now out. Firefighters were at the scene on Monday and Tuesday, mopping up. The fire covered 6ha at its peak, and 14 fire crews were sent from brigades around the Far North. Three houses were threatened by the blaze, but none were damaged.

Volunteers needed

Coastguard Houhora is searching for volunteers ahead of what may be a busy summer on the water. The crew said the sunny season sends their callout numbers through the roof. They are looking for boat crew and volunteers to help back on land - full training is provided. Anyone interested can phone (09) 409 8181.