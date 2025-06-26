Police said they were called to the incident around 6am and an investigation was under way to understand what was taken and who was involved.

Anyone with footage or information that may assist police was asked to contact them via 105 quoting file number P062983178.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Wet end to the week as thunderstorm watch issued

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland from 7am until 11am on Friday.

An active front is forecast to move across the region, bringing with it heavy bursts of rain and possible thunderstorms.

There is a moderate risk of localised downpours that could result in rainfall rates of 25-40mm/h, carrying the risk of flash flooding and slips.

Community champions honoured

Individuals and organisations were awarded for their contributions to the Kaipara community at the 2025 Citizens and Environmental Awards.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson said the recipients inspired others to be better neighbours, volunteers and citizens.

The 2025 citizens awards went to: Jacqui O’Connor for her work in Heart Place Hospital, Ann Lupton for 18 years’ dedication to the Kaipara Heritage Community Club, Chris Fife for decades of voluntary service in rugby and as Northland Emergency Services Trust Ambassador, Gary Dallas for his work in establishing and maintaining local health and fitness facilities in Paparoa, Joyce Martin for service to community and faith-based organisations, Kenny Finlayson for enhancing public spaces and Jim Wintle, who was posthumously recognised for his legacy in Mangawhai.

The 2025 Environmental Awards were also given to Ian and Heidi Baker for establishing Mangawhai Community Cleanup, Kaipara Moana Remediation for restoring land around Kaipara Harbour and Sustainable Kaipara for its waste minimisation efforts.