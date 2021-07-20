Northland news in brief: Coastal track closed by DoC; and planting day at Mangawhai

The Kai Iwi Lakes Coastal Track has been closed by DoC.

The Department of Conservation has permanently closed the Kai Iwi Lakes Coastal Track, due to a number of management and maintenance issues which could not be easily resolved. "This wasn't a decision that was made lightly", Stephen Soole, Operations Manager for Kauri Coast said, "the track didn't meet DoC track safety standards, did not have high usage numbers and 90 per cent of the track is on private land." Discussion with iwi partners and stakeholders was undertaken and a number of options were considered for the track future. Public feedback was also sought, but none was received. The DoC infrastructure, including signage at each end, track markers and steps that accessed the beach via private land, have now been lifted and removed. The nearest public access to Ripiro Beach from Taharoa Domain is now via Omamari. DoC will monitor the track from each end for health and safety reasons to ensure messaging around track closure has been achieved.

Sand spit planting tomorrow

The Mangawhai Harbour Restoration Society is holding its rescheduled sand spit planting day tomorrow. The MHRS first grass planting day on the estuary sand spit has been rescheduled to Thursday due to bad weather. The vent is from 8.30am to 12.30pm and people are asked to take their own morning tea and water, and a narrow spade if possible. For information please contact Ken 0274 425 408.

Bee club in recess

A fall in membership over the last year has prompted the Far North Bee Club to go into recess. Barbara Clark said the club could resume next year, if there was sufficient interest, and funds would be kept until a long-term decision was made. Any queries should go to the club's Facebook page, or by email (mbclarkster@gmail.com, paulastapleton@hotmail.com or wcribb@gmail.com).

Art gallery taking a break

Kohukohu's Village Arts Gallery will close for two months from Sunday. The hiatus will be used to install a new lighting system and to undertake a comprehensive spring clean, while giving the volunteers a break. It will reopen on September 25 with an exhibition entitled "Country and Western", featuring all things country, from cowboys/girls, sheep and cattle to models, posters, photography and boots.

Moth Week events

A series of events are being held around the country for International Moth Week, a week that celebrates all things moth, and scientists are issuing a call-out to anyone interested in trapping and recording moths. "Moths are incredibly important to our ecological systems but we need much more information about their biodiversity and geographical location," Moth Week Aotearoa organiser and University of Auckland PhD candidate Morgane Merien said. Moth Week is a worldwide event from July 17 to 25. This is its 10th year, but the first time that New Zealand has taken part. For more info go to https://www.facebook.com/nzentosoc