Northland news in brief: Citrus for South Island wanted; and Blood Service coming

Tonnes off citrus fruit from Northland is sent to the South Island each winter from the Whangārei Lions Clubs' Citrus for the South collection.

Call for citrus donations

Whangārei residents can again send some winter cheer to their South Island compatriots at an annual citrus drive organised by the district's Lions Clubs. For the past six years, the Citrus for the South campaign has been run by Whangārei's Lions Clubs, getting people in the district to drop off their excess citrus fruit to be taken to the South Island and distributed there. This year the collection points have been expanded as organisers hope to send even more fruit south this year. Again supported by Whangārei's One Agency Real Estate firm the fruit can be dropped off at its Kensington Ave office, or on July 25 at Marist Sports Club, Kensington Park, and Maungatapere Community Hall between 8.30am and 2pm, and at the Ngunguru Sports Complex between 9.30am and 1pm. Mainfreight will again transport the fruit for free. For more information email Terry Ward at ward41@xtra.co.nz, phone 435 0654, or Gary at One Agency at gary@oneagencywhangarei.co.nz, or phone 021 467 514.

Give blood and save lives

They're coming for your blood! The NZ Blood Service is asking Mid and Far North to give some life-saving blood as it visits Kerikeri, Kaitaia and Kaikohe. The service will be at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on Monday from noon to 6pm and Tuesday 9am to 3pm. It will be at Kaitaia's Te Ahu Centre on Wednesday from 10.30am to 4.30pm and Thursday from 8.30am to 2.30pm. It will be at Kaikohe War Memorial Hall on Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm. To book an appointment, or to register as a blood donor, go to nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325.

Dead man named

The man who died after he was struck by an oncoming vehicle in Dargaville last month was Jimmy Jay Lawrence, 21, of Dargaville, police said. He was killed on June 24 on Baylys Coast Rd. Police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority are investigating the incident that occurred when officers approached Lawrence to ask him to get off the unlit rural road. Police said he refused to comply and then started walking across to the other side of the road away from officers and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. People had phoned police about 6.10pm to report a man wearing dark clothing walking in the centre of the road and swinging a pipe. Police provided medical assistance until ambulance staff arrived, but Lawrence died a short time later.

Giveaway of rat traps

Predator-free Onerahi is giving out free rat traps to Onerahi residents this Saturday. A stall at the entrance to Onerahi New World will run from 9.30am and continue until all available traps have been given out. Locals are encouraged to set up a trap in their backyard to help make Onerahi predator-free.

Covid vaccination status

Northland is one of nine DHBs that reportedly don't know which of its staff are Covid-vaccinated. The Government has given them eight weeks to find out. Figures released show that 10 DHBs knew how many of its employees have had a first or second vaccine, and another was still collecting the information. The fact that nine didn't know who was vaccinated was described as posing a significant risk should a virus outbreak prompt hospitalisations where staff were not protected.

Heartwarming musical

The Kerikeri Theatre Company's production of The Sound of Music, with a cast of more than 50 singers and actors from as far away as Kaikohe and Doubtless Bay, and a huge backstage crew, began its five-night season last night, with matinee shows tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. Go to www.turnercentre.co.nz for bookings and more information.