Whangārei's Canopy Bridge is always colourful at night, but on October 6 it will be bright green to raise awareness of cerebral palsy. Photo / NZME

Whangārei's Canopy Bridge will be lit up bright green next month to raise awareness of cerebral palsy. October is the Cerebral Palsy Society of NZ's annual appeal and awareness month, and it's all about going green. Be Green & Be Seen is about letting Kiwis know what cerebral palsy is, and about the realities of living with the neurological condition. In New Zealand, cerebral palsy is the most common cause of physical disability for children, and every three days a baby is born with the condition. There are about 10,000 people living with cerebral palsy in New Zealand. Be Green & Be Seen coincides with World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 6, and the society is going green – the international colour for cerebral palsy awareness – for the entire month. The Canopy Bridge will be switching green to mark the day.

$30,000 Lotto win

A Lotto ticket sold in Kaitaia won its holder almost $30,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The ticket, sold at Pak'nSave, Kaitaia, was among 12 nationally that each won $29,599. The winning Lotto numbers were 8, 13, 24, 27, 28 and 35, with the bonus number 40 and powerball number 3. The First Division prize, $23,333,333, was won by a ticket sold in Orewa.

Shop-owner injured

Police are yet to make any arrests over an incident where a woman was badly injured after an attempted shoplifting on Maunu Rd. The female co-owner of Corner Cardz 'n' Magz on Maunu Rd was dragged alongside a car after following a shoplifter and attempting to retrieve a stolen tin of lollies. The male shoplifter was a male Caucasian in his 50s or 60s, and the driver of the car was a Māori woman in her 30s. Inquiries are ongoing, police said, and they encouraged anyone with information to contact police on 105, referencing file 220918/8909. Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ceramics competition

The Whangārei Quarry Arts Centre's annual National Ceramics Competition is opening today at 5pm, with the judges announcing the winners at 5.30pm. This is the fifth year for the competition, but the first under the new name Quarry Ceramics Awards. It was previously the Open Ceramics Awards. Also this year the prize pool has been tripled with a top prize of $2000 cash and a $400 Primo Clay prize. New categories were included for youth and a Quarry Kiln Award. There are more than 70 entries - from as far away as Dunedin - with 46 selected by the judges to be in the exhibition/competition. The works will be on show at the quarry, in Selwyn Ave, until Saturday, October 29 and all pieces are for sale.

Rescue chopper fundraiser

The Northland Rescue Helicopter is holding a 'through the decades' fundraiser this Saturday at Judge: House of Ale, Whangārei. Tickets are $60 and all proceeds go to the chopper service.