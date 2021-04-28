Northland news in brief: Brave Caitlin Smith playing; and open fire season in Kaipara

Brave Caitlin Smith and her Imaginary Band are playing in Whangārei tomorrow night.

Caitlin Smith and band at Riverbank

Brave Caitlin Smith's Imaginary Band are playing in Whangārei tomorrow to promote Smith's latest album "You Have Reached Your Destination". Caitlin Smith (piano and vocals), Lance McNicoll (guitar) and Steve Cournane (percussion and cymbals) are a dream team performing jazz and folk music. Smith is a mesmerising performer, song-poet and story singer. Legally blind since birth, she is a tireless advocate for accessibility issues and the healing and transformative power of creativity. The show will be at The Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Ln, from 7.30pm tomorrow. Tickets are at www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz or from Craniums, Reyburn House Lane.

Open fire season for Kaipara

Kaipara is now in an open fire season, effective from 8am yesterday.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says recent rain has reduced the fire danger enough for Kaipara to join Whangārei and the Far North Zone 2 in an open fire season. "Even though fire permits are now not required to light an outdoor fire in Kaipara, we ask everyone to continue to be careful when lighting fires and to follow our fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz," he says.

Far North Zone 1 (which includes Ahipara, Kaitaia, Karikari Peninsula and the Aupouri Peninsula) is still dry and remains in a restricted fire season.

"Anyone wanting to light a fire in the Far North Zone 1 will need to apply for a fire permit at www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the conditions listed on the permit," Taylor says.

"Limestone Island remains in a prohibited fire season - no outdoor fires are allowed."

Mangonui heritage area meeting

A meeting has been called for 5pm next Tuesday at the Mangonui Hall to discuss the proposed extension of the community's heritage area. Many of those directly affected by the proposal are understood to be unaware of it, or have not been adequately informed of what it might mean so they can provide informed feedback to the FNDC by next Friday's deadline. There is growing concern in the community regarding "arbitrary lines" being drawn on a map without prior meaningful consultation.

Cyclist out of ICU

A young cyclist airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after being struck by a ute in Ruakākā in the early hours of March 31 has been moved out of the intensive care unit. Northland's Arlen D'Ath-Newton, 22, has been transferred to a neurological ward where he will receive treatment and rehabilitation for a serious head injury. A family told the Advocate D'Ath-Newton was able to give non-verbal responses to family and medical staff but still had a long road of surgeries to treat broken bones. They said he was made progress every week. A Givealittle page has been established to help D'Ath-Newton's recovery.

Givealittle link - https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-arlen-dath-newton-with-his-recovery

Game shooting safety reminder

With gamebird hunting season starting on Saturday, police are reminding Northlanders to be vigilant about safety.

"We encourage everyone heading out shooting this season to refresh themselves on the seven rules of firearm safety ," Acting Superintendent Mike McIlraith said.

Seven basic firearms safety rules:

1. Treat every firearm as loaded

2. Always point firearms in a safe direction

3. Load a firearm only when ready to fire

4. Identify your target beyond all doubt

5. Check your firing zone

6. Store firearms and ammunition safely

7. Avoid alcohol and drugs when handling firearms.