Bombs are a big part of summer life in Northland, including at Taipa Bridge, above. The first Far North bomb competition is being held at Pukenui Wharf on Friday.

Jumping off a wharf, bridge of other structure and dong bombs is a big part of summer life in Northland. Now what is being billed as the first Far North bomb competition is being held at Pukenui Wharf on Friday. The competition kicks off - or should that be jumps off - at Pukenui Wharf at 3pm on Friday. There are a number of categories - bombing comp - open age; biggest manu bomb; biggest staple bomb; biggest gorilla bomb; biggest coffin bomb and most creative bomb. Organisers said local businesses have provided cash and prizes to support this event which is hoped to grow into a annual summer event.

Police appeal for help

Police searching around Pipiwai for missing Whangārei man Kukama Waa are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who travelled through the Pipiwai area on January 5 in the hope it may provide some clues. The last confirmed sighting of Waa, who is hearing impaired and also has physical and intellectual impairments, was in bush area near Pipiwai on the morning of January 5. Despite days of extensive searches by a large team of search and rescue crews in the wider Pipiwai bush area, he is still missing. Police want motorists with dash cam footage who travelled on Pipiwai Rd between 4pm–6pm on Wednesday, January 5, to check their dashcam footage for any sightings of a man matching Waa's appearance. Anyone with footage which may assist our investigation is asked to upload it here using this link: opwaa.nzpolice.org/ Anyone with any information or possible sightings of Waa is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file number 220106/6085.

Green chasing mayoralty

Kamo woman Fiona Green has thrown her hat into the ring to become the next mayor of Whangārei, The next local body elections will be held on October 8, this year and there will be a new mayor with incumbent Sheryl Mai not standing again. Green said she sees the role of mayor as being a facilitator and invigorater in the background, and a courageous doer. "What has motivated me to stand for mayor is simple. There are better ways of treating people from all walks of life than what I have personally witnessed. There are better ways where money can be saved. I don't think this has ever been considered. There have been public outcries on a number of things. Yet those outcries have been ignored." She also wants to change the way tourists perceive Whangārei.

Skeleton found in forest

Forestry workers in the Far North stumbled upon a human skeleton as they felled trees on Monday afternoon. Northland police are investigating the circumstances around the remains found in an isolated forestry block along Diggers Valley Rd near Kaitaia. A scene examination was carried out by specialist staff and the skeleton recovered and taken to a pathologist in Whangārei for further examination. Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the remains have been at the location for some time but the exact timeframe was unknown at this stage. Police were focused on identifying the person found and would not speculate on who may have been discovered and the circumstances surrounding their death, he said. However, Dalzell said clothing and footwear indicated they are male. No further information was available as the police investigation continued.