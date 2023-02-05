Police were at Ruakākā River, Whangārei, yesterday after a body was found in the water

Body found in Northland river

The body was found floating in the water at Ruakākā River, on Sunday. Whangārei police Police were alerted to the incident about 9.10am, on Sunday, following the discovery of a body by a member of the public. Until identification and family notifications have been completed, no further information or comment could be provided at edition time yesterday.

Rescued at beach

Meanwhile, two people were rescued from the water at Ninety Mile Beach on Sunday afternoon. A male and a female were both pulled from the water after getting into trouble near Waipapakauri around 2.45pm.

Fog cannon applications open

Applications are now open for the $4000 fog cannon subsidy for small Northland retail businesses that want a fog cannon installed. The subsidy is open to all eligible small retailers and dairies in New Zealand who want a fog cannon installed, with the subsidy paid to the provider and retailers to pay the balance. This subsidy is for retailers whose main purpose is to sell finished goods to the public. There is no requirement to have been the victim of a ram raid or aggravated burglary for the fog cannon subsidy, but retailers will need to meet certain criteria to be eligible. This includes having no more than two outlets; five or fewer paid employees; a street frontage (outlets in an indoors mall where security is already provided won’t be eligible). Eligible retailers will need to visit the Business.govt.nz website, and fill in the application form.

Age Concern Whangārei’s $10,000 grant

Age Concern Whangārei is one of 12 organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age-friendly fund. The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations. Age Concern Whangārei received $10,000 towards its Live Alone Senior Service Project. Manager Beryl Wilkinson was delighted to receive the grant. “The Live Alone Senior Service has been established to provide a much-needed support to those recently bereaved, or those left home alone because the partner has entered into full-time Residential care. Feedback reports already received from these seniors, state how grateful they are for the individualised support to help them cope in facing life alone, and they are aware that this support will enable them to once again, gain the confidence that they need to live independently.”

Two new police officers

Two new police recruits are coming to Northland. The recruits, who will arrive on February 13, graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua on Thursday as part of wing 362. New Minister of Police Stuart Nash attended the graduation ceremony with Commissioner Andrew Coster and the wing patron, chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Arihia Bennett (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi). Wing 362 was made up of 25.9 per cent female, and 74.1 per cent male graduates. Just over 48 per cent of the wing were New Zealand European. Māori made up 18.5 per cent, Pacific 9.3 per cent, Asian 11.1 per cent and Latin American, African and Middle Eastern 1.9 per cent of graduates.



