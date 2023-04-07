Te Whatu Ora is encouraging people to be vigilant to the symptoms of whooping cough (pertussis) and has called for those pregnant from six weeks and their caregivers to be immunised against whooping cough. Photo / File

Te Whatu Ora is encouraging people to be vigilant to the symptoms of whooping cough (pertussis) and has called for those pregnant from six weeks and their caregivers to be immunised against whooping cough. Photo / File

Whooping cough warning

Te Whatu Ora is encouraging people to watch out for whooping cough (pertussis) symptoms. It has renewed calls for those pregnant from six weeks, and their caregivers, to be immunised against whooping cough.

None were in Northland. With school holidays and the long Easter weekend approaching, public health services are calling on people who are unwell with a new or worsening cough, sneezing and runny nose, or fever to avoid visiting young babies.

Man charged over hit-and-run

A Kaikohe man has been charged after allegedly running over another man in the town’s New World car park on April 2. Parekura Maxwell, 32, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was also charged with failing to stop and check for injury after the incident involving a Volkswagen Golf hatchback. Maxwell is due back in court on May 2.

District plan submissions released

A summary of more than 560 submissions received during consultation held last year on the Far North District Council’s proposed district plan will be made public in May.

So far, FNDC’s District Plan team has drafted summaries covering 95 per cent of the submissions and the 6066 individual points raised during the 12-week consultation period, which closed in October 2022.

After the summary document has been published, an invitation will be issued seeking further submissions from the public either in support of or in opposition to, the summarised submission points.

So far, 455 submitters wish to attend hearings.

Alleged boat thief in court

A Far North man has appeared in court accused of stealing a boat in Paihia. Richard James Ferguson, 43, of Waikare, was charged with stealing an aluminium runabout worth $8000 when he appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on April 4. The alleged theft occurred on March 24 or 25. Ferguson, who was charged jointly with another man, is due back in court on May 5.