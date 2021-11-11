Northland news in brief; Baylys Beach now accessible, petition on free public transport

The repaired section of access to Baylys Beach, which is now accessible. Photo / Supplied

Baylys Beach access is back open for use after Kaipara District Council contractors finished repairs following a recent deluge. Extreme rain eroded the stream, exposed several retaining structures and damaged the footpath and road leading to the access.

A stormwater project is planned for the beach to start in January 2022. The work is funded under the current Long Term Plan and incorporates enhancing the stream and creating approximately half a hectare of wetland in Chases Gorge. Planting for the wetland is due to take place in autumn 2022.

Heart Foundation plea

The Heart Foundation is urging Northlanders to show big hearts by volunteering for its most important fundraising campaign of the year on February 25 and 26 next year. With the 2021 street collection cancelled due to Covid-19, the foundation is determined to continue fundraising for heart research and other vital support services. Visit heartfoundation.org.nz/sign-up or call 0800 BIG HEART (0800 244 432) to sign up for the Big Heart Appeal street collection.

Beach store for sale

The iconic Whananaki North Beach Store, less than 100 metres from the water, is being offered for sale. The land and buildings - on roughly 1,762sqm of freehold land, will be auctioned on November 24 through Bayleys Whangārei, with the opportunity to buy the business or to continue the lease with the store owner. The property is in a classic Kiwi coastal town, famed for its surf breaks, with excellent fishing and diving further offshore. Situated around 43km east of Whangārei, the Whananaki locale consists of Whananaki South and Whananaki North – separated by a tidal estuary with pedestrian access over the longest footbridge in the Southern Hemisphere.

Public transport petition

The Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity is advocating for free public transport for Community Service Card holders, tertiary students and under-25s. With the view that public transport access is a major climate issue, the collective will make a joint submission seeking central government funding to the Emission Reduction Plan. Visit freefares.nz to add your name to the petition.

Love our Local

Kind-hearted Northlanders can rally around their favourite small businesses doing it tough during the pandemic via the Love Your Local campaign. Kiwis can virtually buy their local business a coffee or beer to boost morale and show the value of that business to their community. To shout a coffee ($5 donation) or a beer ($10 donation) you can nominate a local business on the Giv2 charity donation platform. Giv2 will transfer cash to the businesses receiving the coffee or beer koha, which is not classified as revenue and therefore not taxable. Visit love-your-local.co.nz

Engage with Parliament

Young Northlanders are being asked to develop and promote a project of their choice, with the aim of increasing youth awareness of Parliament. They'll do so as one of eight members of a group called Rito o te Pāremata. In 2021, the pilot Rito group produced Rarapa, a four-part video series that shines a light on the different ways New Zealand rangatahi can engage with Parliament. People aged 16 to 20 are invited to apply. No experience or knowledge of Parliament is necessary. They'll also need to be planning to reside in New Zealand in 2022 and be able to travel to Wellington. Go to www.parliament.nz/en/get-involved/features/attention-young-kiwis-rito-2022-applications-open/

Power to be cut at Karikari

Power will be cut off to Karikari Peninsula in the Far North for three hours on December 1 while lines company Top Energy carries out essential maintenance. The outage, from 9am to noon, will affect the whole peninsula including Lake Ohia, Rangiputa, Tokerau Beach and Whatuwhiwhi. If the work has to be postponed it will be done on December 10.