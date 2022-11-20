The aerial electromagnetic survey of the Aupōuri Aquifer has finished. Photo / Supplied

Aerial electromagnetic (AEM) surveying of the Aupōuri Aquifer has been completed and data analysis is now under way. Over the past five weeks, a helicopter carrying a loop system has flown about 6500 kilometres back and forth across the survey area, gathering data on what's under the ground. The final flight was last Tuesday. GNS scientists are now undertaking detailed analysis and interpretation of the raw data, to provide information in a useful format for councils, mana whenua and the community.

Whangārei police investigating a reported shooting in Tikipunga earlier this month are appealing to the public for help. At about 9pm on November 13, police responded to a report of a shooting at an address on Spedding Rd. Police understand two people left the scene in vehicle shortly after heading west along Spedding Rd towards Puna Rere Dr. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain in a stable condition. Police want to speak to anyone who noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in or near the area around the given time. Please contact Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford on 09 430 4570 and quote P052594314, or phone Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

People travelling to and from Auckland on State Highway 1 will need to plan ahead for upcoming overnight closures through Dome Valley. Chipsealing will take place under a full road closure between 8pm and 5am from November 27 to December 1, and December 4 to 8. These are chipseal sites next to the asphalt sites that were recently completed. While the work takes place, SH1 will be closed to all traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth. A detour will be in place between Woodcocks Rd, West Coast Rd, Kaipara Coast Highway and Port Albert Rd. Those travelling between Auckland and Wellsford are advised to use SH16.

Two lucky Lotto players from Whangārei and Auckland enjoyed a life-changing moment after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw. The winning Northland ticket was sold at Kamo Lotto in Whangārei. Another Whangārei local, who bought their ticket from MyLotto, took home $15,685 in Lotto Second Division. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

The Whangārei Youth Music End of Year Concert is taking place on December 4. The Whangārei Anglican Church at 2 Kamo Rd will be filled with the sweet sounds of music from 3pm onwards. Entry is koha [donation].

Whangarei police were making enquiries after receiving a report of a firearm being discharged on a property in Hikurangi. The report was made at 11.50am yesterday. No-one was injured.