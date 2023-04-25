Possums and other pests devastate Northland’s native forests and wildlife, but fightback has seen more than 700,000 pests trapped by conservation groups in the region in the past 10 years.

More than 700,000 pests trapped

Northland’s native forests and wildlife are a lot better off without the 708,536 animal pests trapped by groups and projects linked into Kiwi Coast over the last 10 years. Kiwi Coast co-ordinator Ngaire Sullivan said the pests collectively trapped are testament to the ongoing hard work of Northlanders on farms, forests and private blocks. In 2021 alone, 116,952 animal pests were trapped by Kiwi Coast groups and projects - that equated to around 2250 trapped pests every week. The 10-year total for the pests now includes 306,217 possums, 273,978 rodents, 12,626 stoats and 8648 feral cats. The Kiwi Coast initiative grows each year and currently has 210 linked entities. The next step of creating pest-free peninsulas is also well under way with Kiwi Coast Trust providing specific support to help co-ordinate and boost the 60,000ha predator control zone in eastern Whangārei with the Northland Regional Council Predator Free Whangārei Project and amplify the Pest Free Purerua Project in the Bay of Islands.

Pop-up gallery featuring local artists in Hikurangi

An exhibition featuring Hikurangi and surrounding areas artists is on show until Sunday, April 30. Studio 53 features a range of art including paintings, ceramics, sculptures and photography. Visit the exhibition at 53 King St, Hikurangi. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Revaluations in the post soon

Latest property revaluations from Quotable Value will be posted to Far North ratepayers much later than usual. This could see decisions on some objections delayed until after the council sets its rates on July 1. All properties in New Zealand are revalued every three years, with the last revaluation for the Far North undertaken in 2019. Reasons beyond the council’s control mean new valuations undertaken in October 2022 will now not be posted to Far North property owners until May 15. The delay was due to QV staff being diverted to emergency assessments following the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kura’s cancer fundraiser

Inspired by the annual Cancer Society’s Relay for Life fundraiser, a small Far North kura is holding its own event to raise funds to fight cancer. Hato Hōhepa Te Kāmura, which is north of Kāeo, is holding a Shine a Light fundraiser where teams can run, walk, and dance their way through the relay for cancer event. ‘’Join hands, hearts, and wallets for a cause that truly matters. Come and be a part of this awesome event that will warm your heart and make a real impact. Let’s show cancer who’s boss and have a blast doing it,’’ organisers say. ‘’When a community unites to raise funds for cancer, magic happens.’’Shine a Light - Walk for Hope, Walk for a Cure is at the kura on May 28 from 11am to 7pm. For more information go to www.tekamura.school.nz/home/shine-a-light



