Northland news in brief: 28th Māori Battalion memorabilia; Daffodil Day breakfast

The 28th Māori Battalion Te Taitokerau Association is holding a ''show and tell'' at the Hokianga Memorial RSA in Opononi from 10am on Saturday, August 21. The aim of Hora Ka Taki is to uphold the memory of and pay tribute to soldiers of A Company by inviting whānau and friends to share their stories, as well as informing whānau about a book being written about A Company. The organisers want to find a regimental photo of every soldier in A Company for both the book and Te Rau Aroha (the new museum at Waitangi). They also ask attendees to bring any memorabilia/tāonga plus any previously unseen wartime photos of the battalion. Inquiries to Bill Rawiri at greenstone.jade01@gmail.com or 0274 98 98 95.

Daffodil Day brekkie

A continental breakfast and pamper morning at Hokianga Memorial Hall in Ōpononi on Friday, August 27, aims to raise money for Daffodil Day. The event, which starts at 9am, is organised by the Cancer Society Hokianga Support Group and Ōpononi District Lions Club. Tickets are $15. Call Vivienne Davies on (09) 405 8499 or Sue Jackson on (09) 405 8183 to book.

Crash investigation

Police are continuing their inquiries into a fatal crash in Te Hana on August 7. George Brian Ashworth, 78, of Kaitaia, died when the car he was driving collided with a pole located between Coronation St and Wakapirau Rd at 5.10am. A police spokesman said the circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 remained under investigation. Police extended their sympathies to Ashworth's family.

Wharf works start

Construction to upgrade the Pahi wharf in Kaipara is set to start later this month. Work was scheduled to begin earlier in the year, but procurement delayed the construction start. After adaptions to the design by the project team, the carpentry contract has been awarded to Huband Contractors, a local team based in Paparoa. The company will begin the carpentry work later this month – repairing and replacing parts of the timber structure of the wharf. Bellingham Marine, which constructed the Dargaville pontoon last year, will build the gangway and new pontoon. Much of the work will be completed offsite at their Auckland shipyard, with parts like the pre-cast concrete pontoon travelling north via boat and assembled onsite.

Northport info sessions

Northport is hosting drop-in sessions this weekend in Whangārei Heads to discuss its Vision for Growth. People are able to meet Northport's consent team at the McLeod Bay Hall on Saturday, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, and on Sunday at the Parua Bay Community Centre from 9am to midday. Northport has plans to prepare a consent application for its expansion.

Scholars graduate

While New Zealand border closures due to Covid-19 saw a hold on many international exchange programmes, Study Northland and Education New Zealand partnered with AFS and Massey University to offer the Global Competence Certificate (GCC) as a scholarship programme to Northland high school students. Fifteen students from Northland were selected to take part in the programme. A graduation for Kiwi students will be held at The Orchard Business & Events Hub in Whangārei this Friday.